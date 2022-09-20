Many students who have worked with Debbie Keith over the past two decades find themselves comfortable and safe — and successful.
It speaks to the special way Keith pays attention to individual needs to ensure students are getting the best education possible. They also have fun and know they belong.
Keith has been a health inclusion specialist with Sahuarita Unified School District for more than 20 years and was recognized at a school board meeting Sept. 14 as the support staff member of the month.
“I always fly under the radar, and to have that happen, it’s unbelievable,” she said of the honor. “After 23 years, to know people see what I do is what I was surprised at. I do what I do, but I'm never looking for anyone to see me.”
Keith works with students at Copper View Elementary School who have special needs, ensuring they have help in class alongside their fellow students.
“In our district, children with special needs are included in the regular classroom as part of the school, they are not pulled out unless they are medically fragile,” she said. “Instead of the teacher modifying the class, we know our students and take the work and modify it to their level so they are doing as close to whatever the other students are doing as possible.”
Keith also attends occupational, speech, physical or other therapy services the student might need.
She loves the focus on inclusion-based education for special-needs students at SUSD.
“I remember growing up, kids with special needs got pulled out of classes and I remember thinking while I was in middle school…why did they have to go?”
“With inclusion, students did what everybody else did," she said. "I’m a huge advocate for my students and I want that work; give me the same work and we will do that.”
Keith got her start as an elementary school volunteer, which grew into a larger opportunity.
“One day back in the day I got home and I had a message from someone at the high school who said they had heard good things about my volunteering and was I interested in a paid opportunity working with kids with disabilities,” she said.
Her background is bookkeeping in the Chicago area and, later, Nogales.
"But in my further background, my father’s grandparents opened the first one-room schoolhouse for children with special disabilities in Wisconsin. It must be in our blood.”
It only took a few hours of exploring the job before she knew she had found her place.
“I thought, I'm sold, this is where I belong, it’s just what you need to be doing,” she said. “I took the job and started that day. I’ve never looked back.”
During her many years at SUSD, Keith has worked from the preschool level through post high school.
She said the staff joked that she had worked her way through middle and high school only to get sent back to elementary school. It’s the kind of supportive environment that has kept her rooted at SUSD.
“The district started small and kept it like a family,” she said. “If you are having a hard time, you can go right to Dr. V (Superintendent Manny Valenzuela). “They have an open-door policy and everybody loves each other. You have a safe space if something is wrong and need to talk to somebody.”
'Loves her students'
Copper View Principal Desi Raulston nominated Keith for Support Staff of the Month.
“She is so thoughtful,” Raulston said. “I got goosebumps when she was called up and I was so excited for her to be recognized. It's spectacular, she loves her students.”
Raulston has seen the way Keith makes inclusion front and center every day, always ensuring students with special needs succeed and feel a sense of belonging.
“She truly gives from the heart, builds positive relationships with families and staff, she volunteers,” Raulston said. “She has such high work standards and is so flexible. She just wants to help others.”
Keith said the love and support she provides comes easily, and the only challenges in the job come out of prejudices she sometimes sees in others toward people with special needs.
“We'll always run across some people — mostly adults — who want to know, ‘Why you are bothering, why you are in this class,’” she said. “It’s not the little guys in elementary but in high school, some have already formed prejudices.”
“Other than that I don't find my job a challenge at all, there’s always ways around everything. It's more of a challenge watching people’s prejudices, that’s my biggest heartache.”
The students
Her hard work has paid off in making beautiful connections with the young people she serves, some of whom she has seen grow from preschoolers to college students.
“Every student I have been with, seeing their achievements, seeing the light in their eyes when they look at me and say thank you,” she said. “There's nothing better than seeing your work you've done make a difference.”
“The other thing is that being with some of them so long, I get to see those people start as young children in preschool and go all the way through to college.”
She remembers one of the first students she worked with who was non-communicative. The student received what they called “talkers,” a device that allows speech.
“The first time I remember that she was able to put together a sentence, she said, ‘I love you, Debbie,'’’ she said. “All this time, I knew she did. After being with someone so long, you can just tell. We loved each other so much. I cried, I lost it.”
Students in Keith’s care remember her for years.
During the Governing Board meeting where she was recognized, a former student sat with her. And, when she was called up to receive her award, student Lana Groth joined her.
“The young girl at the meeting with me, I was with her for three years,” she said. “Her parents really made me feel like I was part of the family and included me in so much. That last day of school, we were clinging to each other and crying. I lost a friend. I was a mentor to her.”
Though Keith likes to stay out of the spotlight, her efforts over the years are not unnoticed by students or staff, or even the community.
It takes a lot of patience and understanding and passion to do what she does each day. But, she said she feels rewarded by the experience.
“The biggest traits needed for this job are patience and empathy and being extremely flexible,” she said. “You have to go above and beyond. I tell my kids, I want to make school fun for you. It has to be fun. I don't sit still. If my students are out there doing something, I want them to be included in every little detail.”