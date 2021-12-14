When the news broke in October about an accidental shooting that left a woman dead on a New Mexico movie set, Carew Papritz knew he could help people understand why it happened — and why it shouldn’t have.
Just days later, his name showed up in a Fox News story that went global.
Papritz, who lives in Green Valley, spent years working in the industry on big and small projects with A-listers, rising stars and has-beens. He was, in media parlance, an expert. But if you think having his name thrown into the mix was a grab at his 15 minutes of fame, you’d be wrong. He’s been there, and he’s had his fill.
The shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin was going through a rehearsal on the set of the low-budget Western “Rust” when it happened.
The antique Colt .45 prop gun he was given was loaded with a real bullet. It shouldn’t have been. He released the hammer but insisted he didn’t pull the trigger. The gun fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and seriously injuring director Joel Souza.
Within hours, stories circulated from the set outside Santa Fe of inexperienced workers, earlier gun misfirings and angry camera crews stomping out. The $6 million film was behind schedule and everybody was working under pressure.
The incident laid bare just how precarious movie-making can be, especially in the wrong hands. The armorer — the person responsible for weapons on set — had worked just one film before “Rust,” and had other duties piled on top of that.
All of it sounded sadly familiar to Papritz, who heard the news from his wife.
“I said, you know what, I bet it’s in New Mexico, I bet it’s a mix of union and non-union, I bet it was a low budget, and I bet the production was going south,” he said.
Right on all counts.
“Why? Because I can’t tell you how many shoots I was on like that," he said.
The jobs he was on required minimum six-day weeks, 12 hours a day. But 14 to 16 was more typical. The union camera crew that walked off the set said there were a lot of issues, including that their low-budget hotel was an hour away.
“In this case, they had an hour to get back to a crappy hotel, and out of a turn-around of eight hours, that’s two hours — that’s six hours' (rest),” Papritz said. “You still have to wind down.”
Papritz was on some films where the crew was run so ragged, “I would fall asleep with a beer in my hand on a shoot, I was so tired,” he said. “I couldn’t even go to bed.”
The “Rust” crew claimed there were lax rules on the set and that they weren’t being paid before packing up and leaving just hours before the the shooting incident.
“That’s not a red flag, that’s a bonfire,” Papritz told the Green Valley News. “It should have been shut down like that. We’re all concentrating on the shooting, rightfully so, but what led up to it was this was getting out of hand.”
Going global
Papritz’s interview with Fox News, published Oct. 28, hit a lot of the known highlights at the time — Baldwin’s role in hiring the crew (likely minimal on a small-budget film); the type of movie (probably a “vanity project” — Baldwin loved the script but it could be a tough sell to producers); and warning signs ("When the camera crew walked out, that should have been the end of it until everything was resolved.").
Papritz’s insight went deeper as a former member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44 Chapter, the same chapter that represented crews on the “Rust” set.
He said issues often come down to union and non-union workers. One has experience, the other is trying to get it — and works a lot cheaper.
Papritz said there’s often a misperception of how much power somebody has on a set. Despite being the financial backer and big-name star for “Rust,” Baldwin pulled little weight with skilled union craftspeople who didn’t need a three-week gig at cut-rate wages. Going down a tier might have landed Baldwin the inexperienced armorer.
The explosion of film production in the past decade, with Netflix, Hulu, Disney-plus and Amazon now producing original work, meant it has been impossible for the industry to bring along the additional talent necessary to make movies at a high level — and safely.
“You cannot find that many good people. It takes years,” Papritz said.
Been there
When Papritz heard about the on-set shooting, he contacted his PR people. He’s been with them since his 2014 best-selling book, “The Legacy Letters,” took off, winning international awards with its story of a dying man’s words of wisdom for his children and estranged wife.
Papritz has looked to bring attention to the message of the book and expand it. Speaking out on the shooting incident would give him a “bigger internet footprint" that can help spread the influence of “The Legacy Letters” and subsequent work.
“That’s leverage that (booking) agents look at,” he said. “They say this guy is more than an author, he’s a jack of all trades.”
But contributing to the education of the public on what happens on a movie set is what really drove him to speak out. He has plenty of experience and stories.
After attending school in Norway and heading south to Lebanon to get a first-hand look at war as a teenager, Papritz returned to his native Washington and later graduated with a master’s degree in fine arts from UCLA film school.
Then he proceeded to pretty much tell nobody about it, because that’s how Hollywood operates.
“You’ll get jumped on,” he said of boasting about a college degree. “You still have to earn your stripes. It is a craft. It’s a union craft and you have to learn the craft and the only way to learn it is by doing it.”
So he did it.
“I’ve been on big budget, no budget, low budget, TV, music videos, commercials, movies of the week, you name it, I’ve done it,” he said with a laugh.
Along the way, he worked with Marlon Brando (tough on directors, nice to the crew) and Johnny Depp (a bit stand-offish, but he let Papritz use his car phone). He met them on the set of the forgettable movie “Don Juan DeMarco” — and Papritz said he’s still never seen it.
He worked with Madonna on music videos, and with other artists, including REM, Randy Travis and, for a short stint, The Rolling Stones.
He put in time on the movie “Dumb and Dumber” (he thought it was dumb) and worked on a stinker of a horror film starring Ally Sheedy called “Man’s Best Friend,” about a really mean dog, released in 1993.
“It was so bad that nobody wanted to work on it,” Papritz said. “I came into it in the last three weeks and it was just falling apart. So much so that on a night shoot the director walked off the set and a couple of other people walked off the set and they said, ‘Who’s going to direct this?’ And I said, ‘I’ll direct it.’”
Papritz has his own IMDB page that lists just a fraction of his work. It has him as working in the art department and a set director. That wasn’t the half of it, especially on a non-union set where you pitch in everywhere.
Off set, he rubbed elbows with a lot of Hollywood elite — he tended bar at Roseanne Barr’s wedding, met Bob Dylan a couple of times and knew Joan Rivers “and the DeVitos” well.
It was cool but none of it really turned his head; quite the opposite.
“As a result of Hollywood, and seeing the bright lights, writing on the wall and the glamor and everything, I said life’s too short. I just said, I don’t think I want to do this any longer.”
He worked a few days on “Tin Cup,” shot in Tubac, at the tail end of his career. Then he went to work as a cowboy, mending fences in the middle of nowhere Arizona— about as far from Hollywood as he could get.
While working a trail ride for a friend near Patagonia, he met his wife, Dr. Dawnie Kildoo. She traded the East Coast for life out West and they’ve been married 22 years and have a son.
Today, Papritz’s book has him involved in lots of things not as high profile but what he calls more meaningful — literacy outreach and teaching simple things like the value of saying thank you and please.
His book promotion is based on firsts — first book signing on a glacier; first atop Mount St. Helens; the first U.S. author to do a book signing in Cuba since the death of Fidel Castro in 2016; even the first book signing while stomping grapes in Washington state.
It's all part of the fun in promoting the ideals in “The Legacy Letters” — “are we living the best way we can live and what does that look like.”