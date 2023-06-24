He’s OK. And yes, it hurt.
A lot.
When Bill Ledger’s attempt to help a Gila monster avoid an early demise landed him in the hospital, he knew the questions would follow — on social media, in phone calls and emails, and from friends and acquaintances:
What exactly happened? What did it feel like? Do you know that’s technically illegal? And, would you do it again?
A brief in the Green Valley News was evidence of the overwhelming interest. It has already racked up double the online page views of any other story in 2023. It was bare-bones reporting: Ledger was in critical condition after he was bitten by a Gila monster he was trying to save from passing cars on May 30.
He hasn’t felt up to filling in the gaps until now.
On the road
Ledger, who turned 75 this month, was driving to Las Campanas Fitness Center that morning. As he rounded the corner from Esperanza Boulevard onto Desert Bell Drive, he saw a woman standing in front of a truck taking photos of a Gila monster in the road.
Ledger, who moved here from Vermont less than two years ago, said he knows it’s best to let nature take its course but the idea of a vehicle turning the lizard into a speed bump was too much.
“So I grabbed a blanket and I went running over. I remember I looked at him and assessed the situation and threw the blanket over him with its legs tucked underneath and headed back toward the median strip. When I got to the median strip a car came by and I let it go. And when that happened the Gila stuck its head out from under the blanket and bit the first two fingers of my left hand and wouldn’t let go.”
Ledger tried to pry open its jaws with his other hand “and he kind of let go but he slid over and got three fingers on my right hand.”
“For about just a moment I was standing there on the sidewalk with a Gila monster hanging from my hand and I said this is beyond belief.”
By then, the truck and woman with the camera were gone.
“It was just me and the Gila monster.”
Ledger didn’t panic; he took a quick second to think through his predicament and decided he’d put the lizard on the ground “and put my knee on its neck and see if that would help open its jaw.”
Turns out that wasn't necessary. When the Gila monster set foot on solid ground it instinctively let loose of Ledger “and waddled away down into the bush and left me standing there, bleeding like a stuck pig.”
He waved goodbye to the Gila monster and said, “Take care of yourself.”
That wouldn’t seem atypical to Ledger’s partner, Ruth Kenrick, said.
“He helps animals all the time,” she said. “If a bug slams into his windshield on the road, he blesses it. He’s very protective of animals.”
Starting to feel it
Experts say Gila monster bites are rarely life-threatening but how hard the venom hits you depends on several factors, including age and health.
While his years didn’t play in his favor, Ledger is built like an athlete and works out regularly. Even so, he didn’t react well as the venom made its way through his body.
Ledger said he picked up the blanket, got into his car and drove to Kenrick’s home less than a quarter-mile away.
“I was busy watching my fingers but I could feel it starting to happen. I knew that the venom was kicking in because I started to get a little wobbly,” he said.
He wrapped a towel around his bleeding fingers and planned to lay down but he didn’t make it to the bed.
He fell to the floor “and I didn’t feel a thing. And that’s when it all started. I was lying on the floor breathing very quickly and broke out into a really thick, cold sweat. Then I realized I couldn’t move my legs and my stomach began to swell and hurt me. Then I realized I couldn’t move my arms. The thought that I had in my head was, ‘Just keep breathing. Just keep breathing.’ I was trying to slow it down so I could get a deeper breath but it wasn’t working. But it was nice to know I was still breathing.”
He slowly lost his vision but he could hear everything. That’s when Kenrick walked through the door.
“I thought he was having a heart attack,” she said. “He was clammy, bloated, swollen and clearly in pain, almost rolling around on his back.”
With a swollen tongue it was difficult to communicate, but he managed to tell her he’d been bitten by a lizard. She called 911 and they quickly figured out it was a Gila monster.
Green Valley Fire District responded; firefighters lifted him onto a chair. He was given epinephrine, put on an IV and loaded into an ambulance.
At the hospital
It was a long trip to Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, Ledger said.
“At some point on the ride up I couldn’t handle it and I puked. After I puked I felt really good. Well, I felt better than I did before I puked.”
He was still in bad shape but his vision was returning. The hospital was abuzz when he arrived.
“There had to be at least 20 people standing there in front of me,” Ledger said of his entrance into the Emergency Room. “They wanted to see what the lizard man looked like.”
He said he was told they hadn’t heard of a Gila monster bite in 70 years.
Kenrick said he was given anti-nausea and pain meds and put on an adrenaline drip. He spent the night in the ICU.
Ledger said he slept well but woke up feeling punchy “and a little lazy in my brain.” He went home the next afternoon.
Ledger can’t say enough about the high level of care at Banner.
“The people there were famously wonderful. I got all the attention I could ever need,” he said.
His instructions when he left the hospital were basic: Stay hydrated, take your medications and get plenty of rest. He said the doctor plans to write a paper on the case because a Gila monster bite is so rare.
Today, Ledger’s back in the gym and recently rode his bicycle eight miles. He still feels hazy and his fingertips are numb but he can open and close his hands and has a grip — “and that’s what matters,” he said.
Leave them alone
Tom Weaver, a herpetologist at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, said Gila monster bites are rare and most happen in animal care centers.
“To get bit you’d have to be in a situation where you’re interfering with an animal or you step on it,” Weaver said.
Gila monsters are one of only two venomous lizards in world, along with the Mexican beaded lizard, a close relative. The bites aren’t lethal, but they hurt, he said.
“If you’re young or old or have extreme allergies or are unhealthy, it could be a very bad bite for you,” he said. “Leave them alone as much as possible.”
“They aren’t going to come after you and bite you,” Weaver said. “They’re very slow — one-and-a-half mph.”
But when threatened, they react quickly.
“They’re designed to survive,” he said.
Gila monsters are protected in the United States. It is illegal to kill, collect or sell them. You could be fined for handling them, Weaver said.
Mark Hart, public information officer with Arizona Game and Fish, said picking up protected wildlife is technically illegal. But given that Ledger was attempting to get the animal out of harm’s way, “I can’t imagine a scenario under which this would be charged.”
He gave as an example a desert tortoise at the edge of a road. Picking it up and moving it to the other side isn’t unheard of and is done to keep it safe, not harass or harm it.
“In general, the public shouldn’t try to handle wildlife,” Hart said. “Call us. We’re professionals and we know how to handle it.”
He said guiding a Gila monster away from danger without touching it is a better and safer idea than carrying it.
“They move slow, bite fast,” he said.
No anti-venom
Dr. Steven Dudley, director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at the University of Arizona, said they receive one to three calls a year reporting Gila monster bites.
Untreated, he said a Gila monster bite could be fatal, though it's rare. What they watch for after a bite is pain; low blood pressure; and swelling, including in the airway.
Dudley said there is no anti-venom for Gila monster bites because there are so few of them reported it doesn't make economical sense for drug companies to produce it. In every bite case, seek medical treatment.
Lesson learned?
Ledger defends his actions on May 30.
“How could I take the chance on just leaving it there and letting some crazy (driver) run him over,” he said, adding that the animal “absolutely” needed help.
“It was in the middle of the road at the intersection of Desert Bell and Esperanza.”
Would he do it again? Well, he might, he said.
“I’ve always been that kind of guy who learns the hard way,” he said. “I have the broken noses and broken hearts to prove it.”