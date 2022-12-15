Annette Mesa didn’t always know dancing would be her big gift back to people. But there’s no question now.
“I recognize I have something in here," she said of her heart. "And I know God gives us gifts. I'm not saying I have a lot of them, but I do have that ability to bring people joy, make them feel enthusiastic."
Mesa has been a dance instructor in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area for about 13 years teaching at Copper Fitness, Sahuarita Dance Center and more. She teaches everything — quinceanera performances, Zumba, line dancing and daddy-daughter dances, working with ages 3 up to 100.
“My heart and soul is with the seniors, and there's nothing but beauty in the stuff that happens when we are in the room together,” she said.
Her passion for working with seniors started when she was a caseworker for the City of Tucson dealing with Section 8 housing. She requested to work with the elderly population.
She would later go on to work for the Tucson Police Department, where she retired in 2019.
In 2000, it clicked when she got to teach dance at the Armory Park Senior Center in Tucson. Mesa now teaches a variety of classes for seniors like chair Zumba at The Villas, and in 2020 she started a line dancing class at Sahuarita Dance Center.
She said the benefits for seniors in dance, especially line dancing, are many.
“Memory is a big thing in this age group and it starts to go for many reasons,” she said. “Line dancing makes you stop and think because you have to stop and think what's next because I need to think about it before my body moves. It exercises the brain.”
Low impact exercise like the classes she offers can help keep joints active and keep blood flowing to the muscles.
Talking, dancing
Along with the physical benefits of dance for elderly people, Mesa said what's even more important is socialization.
“In nursing homes, there’s so many caregivers who take care of them but can't give them constant one-on-one,” she said. “A lot of them may not have been able to look someone in the eye, have someone acknowledge them, draw them out and that kind of human connection is important to me.”
“No matter what a great place like The Villas is, there's sadness in places like that because family isn't around. So if I can go in for one hour a day to pep them up, it's great they get to be silly and fun.”
That social time is also a big part in the overall environment of the line dancing classes. She has seen firsthand how dance can awaken memories in someone, even those with dementia and Alzheimer's.
Mesa’s focus is providing joy so she keeps the dance moves simple and the class structure light.
“What we do here is beginner, high beginner and intermediate, and I don't do anything advanced,” she said. “Why waste an hour with instruction when you can have fun, so we keep it simple. The way I lead and teach, it's my motto to keep it simple because I think you get more participants and more people feeling accomplished and successful.”
She loves watching people grow and gain confidence over classes.
“When it’s easy and fun enough, you're like, ‘I can throw a wiggle in there, or shimmy.’ The more I see people playing like that the better,” she said. “You see it here all the time. They grow and progress, and that's the whole goal. You want to grow dancers.”
Dance classes for all ages in Green Valley and Sahuarita keep Mesa busy.
She’s now teaching eight classes a week.
“It's a fun and beautiful thing,” she said. “I know I'm showing my kids how to show heart to people and be patient.”
Intro to dance
Mesa said dance came into her life at age 25 when she first started taking some line dancing classes in Tucson and she’s thankful to the woman who taught her line dance all those years ago.
“I had no clue what this was going to be but I did turn it into my own," she said. "My style and my personality is to love on people and be silly.”
Now, it’s all about helping others with her skills.
“You come to a point where you recognize what your gifts and strengths are. Now I have the stressful part down, I'm good at it, and I can make it enjoyable and great for everyone else,” she said.
“If you’re at this point what you do with your talent — make the world a better place, your country a better place, your community and make yourself a better person. I recognize what my gifts are and I hope and strive in doing God's work with them and using them to make people's lives better.”