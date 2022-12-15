Annette Mesa didn’t always know dancing would be her big gift back to people. But there’s no question now.

“I recognize I have something in here," she said of her heart. "And I know God gives us gifts. I'm not saying I have a lot of them, but I do have that ability to bring people joy, make them feel enthusiastic."

ann2.JPG

Annette Mesa joins in on a line dance during class. 
ann4.JPG

The focus is on fun during classes.


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?