John Kotan isn’t afraid to let a few tears fall when describing what he went through in the Korean War.
Even at 90, the events 70 years ago that led to two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star are as clear as yesterday. So are the nightmares he had after returning home from nearly a year of combat.
Kotan also doesn’t mind if you notice that he chokes up when describes what he found last Sunday evening when he went outside to take down the U.S. flag he has unfurled in front of his Green Valley home every day for 14 years.
It was gone, the stand that attached it to a pillar on his porch broken.
“I spilled my blood for my country. I love my county. I’m a patriot,” he said. “I am very disappointed the way our country is going.”
Called up
In 1950, John Kotan was a new high school graduate headed to Iowa State on a swimming scholarship.
He still needed more financial help so he joined the Marine Corps Reserve to have a steady income during college. He spent that summer as a lifeguard on Lake Michigan. Then he got the letter. As a member of the Reserve, he was being called up and sent to Korea.
“That was the end of any scholarship,” he said. “I was activated so I had to leave.”
He went from high school into one of the most brutal battles of any war as a member of the 1st Marine Division at Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
“I never knew what life was about till I saw dead Marines and dead Chinese and dead Koreans,” he said.
His first Purple Heart was awarded in spring 1951 when he took shrapnel and suffered a concussion during an attack. He’d dug a fox hole, and about 2 a.m. the Marines were the target of an artillery barrage. The man next to him died; Kotan was blown out of the hole, suffering permanent damage to his eyes and ears.
He received his second Purple Heart that October, again taking shrapnel and suffering a concussion. He was evacuated to Japan.
Kotan speaks proudly of his role in rescuing a pilot who was shot down “over no man’s land” in “The Punchbowl” — Korea’s Haean Basin. His heroism earned him the Bronze Star.
Kotan said the P-51 Mustang pilot had just saved their skin by sending rockets into enemy territory on the other end of the two-mile-wide basin.
“This pilot was magnificent, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “While that was going on, you could hear the Chinese machine guns going off.”
Then they saw smoke pouring from the plane. Kotan said the pilot aimed for the enemy position, rolled the plane and bailed out, parachuting somewhere between the enemy and the 1st Marine Division. Kotan headed out with his carbine and brought the pilot back to safety.
But the medals weren’t all he brought home from Korea; Kotan couldn’t shake the nightmares.
“I had terrible dreams, terrible dreams,” he said. “I’ll tell you the type of dreams people like me had when we came home from Korea. We were in our holes and kept shooting but they kept coming and coming, right up to our holes and were about to bayonet us, and we’d wake up. That’s the kind of dreams we had.”
Kotan’s parents were his lifeline.
“I’m lucky. I had a wonderful father and mother. They helped me, that’s how I survived.”
Kotan would spend six years in the Marines before going to college and eventually working for Illinois Bell for 25 years and the City of Chicago for nearly another 30.
As for his American flag, it was eventually found, tossed away in the desert.
How it ended
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies had told Kotan that it’s not unusual for kids to take things like that, and Kotan said he heard a couple of teenagers and a woman had trespassed through the property that day.
“Young people are so mixed up nowadays, you know,” he said. “What more can I say, what more can I say.”
Turns out, the deputy was correct. He did some investigating and found the girl responsible. She was remorseful and wanted to pay for a new flag and apologize to Kotan.
Kotan declined the offers and also asked that the girl not be charged because she's a child.
His flag, the one found torn in the dirt, flies again in front of his home.