Pastor Joonho Kim says there’s a term for people who attend church only on the two major holidays.
“CEO Christians,” he joked. “It stands for Christmas and Easter Only.”
It's typically a time when churches prepare for an influx — and an opportunity to persuade "CEOs" to come back the next week. This year, that's changed for a lot of churches thanks to the pandemic.
“There’s a new normal and so we don’t necessarily know if people are more inclined to come to church now,” said the Rev. Doug Handlong of United Methodist Church of Green Valley. “These are challenging times, it’s a pandemic.”
Handlong arrived from Phoenix in July 2020, right in the middle of a spike in cases across Arizona. He agrees Christmas and Easter are typically a time when people are inclined to attend church if they get an invitation.
“It’s like pitching them a beach ball. This is really easy. You want to come to church on Christmas? ‘Yeah, I’ve been thinking of coming to church, I used to go and I need to come back and get connected.’ That has been a typical truth,” he said.
But he’s unsure if that is the current truth within the scope of a pandemic.
“My primary concern is about safety,” Handlong said. “I really don’t want us to be packed with people who are singing – even though we require masks. Our congregation continues to require masks in compliance with the CDC recommendation.”
United Methodist of Green Valley primarily serves a congregation of people older than 55. Keeping the vulnerable population in mind, Handlong says he wants to get through the pandemic before focusing on expanding the church audience.
Sermons are now about 45 minutes as opposed to an hour, in hopes of limiting exposure. United Methodist’s digital presence has also developed and will likely continue on after COVID.
“We’ve realized that streaming connects people,” Handlong said. “Our winter residents, they migrate, they come and go. It helps us connect with members out of state as well as locals staying in.”
Churchgoers in their 80s and 90s have been able to tune into Zoom calls.
“They’ll say, ‘I’ve figured it out, pastor!’ and I’m like, 'You’re awesome!’ Like, there’s no excuse now that they’ve figured it out,” Handlong said.
Being cautious
Like Handlong, the Rev. Craig Lindsey says he’s been thanked for playing it safe in terms of COVID measures.
“Valley Presbyterian has come through really well,” he said. “We had one death, someone who was in assisted care.”
Lindsey joined the church in October 2019, about six months before the national emergency was declared.
During Thanksgiving week, Lindsey came down with pneumonia and a few other church leaders contracted COVID, prompting him to close the sanctuary and hold worship online. About 400 people tuned into the service.
Following a full recovery and quarantine, Lindsey says services reopened and in-person fellowship resumed like normal.
“We’re not serving coffee. The Fellowship Hall is open but everyone wears a mask. We have a number of events coming up in January, including meals. Attendees have tickets so we know ahead of time who is coming and what their vaccination status is,” Lindsey added.
Valley Presbyterian has two services Christmas Eve, a “lessons and carols” service at 4 p.m. and a candlelight communion service with the choir at 7 p.m.
“We are asking everyone to wear a mask,” Lindsey said. “No social distancing, we can hug each other. But please wear a mask.”
Taking a pause
Pastor Steve LoVellette says Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley does not typically see a noticeable influx of people for Christmas or Easter. But any chance this Christmas has been eliminated after a coronavirus outbreak resulted in a change of plans.
“For two years, we didn’t know of any COVID cases caught at our church. We had cases among members who caught it while traveling or caught it somewhere else,” LoVellette said. “But no cases caught at our church.”
Within the last month, three members died from COVID, all of whom contracted the virus elsewhere, he said. But on Thanksgiving, members of the church volunteered for a ministry in the community. About 15 to 20 people contracted COVID, said LoVellette — several of whom are pastors, elders, office staff and members involved in the church’s music group.
A letter went out to the congregation: “The EFCGV church facility will be closed, and all church programs and meetings canceled immediately, through Sunday, January 2, except for Sunday morning, online-worship experiences on December 19, 26, and January 2.”
“We’ve had some challenges since then so we just said, you know, hopefully other churches aren’t facing this but we have too many cases in the present time so we just think the best thing to do is shut down…” LoVellette said.
As of Dec. 15, EFCGV reported that at least five members had recovered from COVID. For now, the goal is to reopen Jan. 2 and to begin in-person worship services on Jan. 9.
“We just think its best for all of us to catch our breath and quarantine,” LoVellette said. “We just don't have the ability to do anything other than that.”
There’s still hope for a Christmas concert at Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, it will just have to be in January at the earliest.
Beyond COVID
Kim, senior pastor at Calvary Chapel of Sahuarita, isn't ignoring COVID but he isn't letting it dominate, either.
They have a 10 a.m. Sunday service with no regulations for social distancing or masks. The chapel seating capacity is 150.
“COVID is a real disease that kills people. So is the flu,” Kim said. “Many people already went through COVID, we’ve lost a few but they already had a complicated illness.”
He wants the focus to remain on God.
“It’s about Jesus," he said. "That’s the reason for everything. It’s not an accident that happened, it was a planned creation for the universe. God knew man would fall. There’s no other way to be saved other than through Jesus Christ.”
The CEOs, as he calls them, are welcome. But they're going to hear the gospel.
“People want relative truth, they don’t want absolute truth. The Bible gives absolute truth. So they avoid it as much as they can so that they don’t feel convicted," he said. "They think that they are trying to do God a favor or earn brownie points (by going to church twice a year.)”