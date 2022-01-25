Tom North rebuilt his first engine at 11. It was a minibike, he still has it and it still runs.
He never really stopped after that, though he hasn’t spent his entire career with his head under a hood.
North bought Mr. Automotive in 2017, a busy Green Valley auto-repair business with an interesting addition most customers never see. Off the back of the shop is a second business — Classic Car Garage. He opened it in a former storage space a year after buying Mr. Automotive when he realized “there’s enough interest down here for me to have a dedicated classic-car side.”
He hired Nebraska transplant Jeff Salavec, who’s been working on classic cars his entire career, and they haven’t had a slow day yet.
A full garage
On Monday, there were seven classic cars and a motorcycle waiting for attention — among them, a 1970 Chevelle getting a new engine; a 1968 Pontiac Firebird that sat in a garage for years being fitted with new bucket seats, carpet, a chrome tilt-wheel steering column and other interior work; and a 1929 Ford Model A (outfitted with a Chevy V-8) whose owner “wants to get it back on the road.”
Not all of them are show cars but most are show quality, North says.
Classic car fans will be in their element this weekend as the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts hosts its 27th annual car show — the first time they’ve held it in Sahuarita (see box).
North says a lot of classic-car owners dabble under the hood but don’t do everything. That’s where he comes in.
“Most people don’t like to work on these,” North says. “It’s almost an art form. You have to listen to what the car’s telling you. You can’t just go to a book, for the most part, and follow a pre-written procedure. You have to really know your fundamentals and understand the mechanics of the whole automobile to work on them properly.”
North, who lives in Marana, has been at it a long time.
“Basically, in high school all I wanted to do was work on cars,” he says. He took a two-year automotive technology course right out of high school in California, then worked as a mechanic full time. It didn’t take long “before I realized I wanted more.”
North went back to school and earned an engineering degree from the University of Arizona; he worked as a manufacturing, design and processing engineer for medical device and aerospace companies, among others. He eventually stepped into a small-business director role and knew he wanted to own a business. But what kind?
“Automotive was a natural fit,” he says.
Memorable cars
Classic Car Garage does engine, mechanical and electrical work along with chassis, wheels, tires and some interior work “that doesn’t require a sewing machine,” he says with a laugh. They leave paint and body work to others.
He’s diplomatic when asked to point out a favorite vehicle that has come through his shop — “every one has their own uniqueness to it” — but he likes to talk about a 1967 Chevelle that needed major surgery.
The car was owned by a couple who wanted to pass it down to their daughter when the time came. It was beautiful on the outside — engine, body, paint, interior — but falling apart on the inside, North says. The frame was broken and a wheel was in danger of breaking off.
“There was no fixing it,” North says.
A closer look uncovered a rotted frame that had been welded and scabbed together over the years to make it functional. They decided on a complete chassis swap — a frame-off restoration.
“It’s like putting a new skeleton in someone’s body,” he says.
While they were at it, they added air conditioning and an upgraded suspension.
The old frame, which he calls “a disaster,” sits outside the garage today. Not far away is a recent acquisition, a 1964 Plymouth Valiant that has seen better days. A flat tire makes it look even sadder. North calls it a back-burner project for him and his 16-year-old son to tackle someday.
What else has come through the door that’s turned his head? North has a customer who bought a 1934 Chevy from a neighbor when he was 14. He’s in his 70s now, and went to his prom in it. He has the photos to prove it.
Then there’s this
North says the 12- to 15-hour days he’s putting in are evidence, “I’m not where I want to be yet” with the business.
Finding qualified help is tough, but he’s on the lookout so he can spend more time under the hood. He needs somebody who can handle paperwork as well as research and track down difficult-to-find parts.
“A lot of the time over here is spent figuring out what we need and where to get it,” he says. “I don’t get nearly as much hands-on time that I would like because I’m always doing something else.”
He says a lot of what he needs can be found in after-market parts houses. Sometimes he can even find a new, original part — “it’s rare but they do exist.”
Some classic-car owners insist on all-original parts, “but for the most part, most people just want it correct as far as form and function. Not necessarily period-correct or exactly original, and it’s hard to find some of that stuff,” he says.
“I think more people are interested in just having their car functional.”