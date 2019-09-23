Think back to your first car. If you were one of the lucky ones, your parents bought it, probably about the time you turned 16 and got your license.
Mike Ruse had to wait a bit longer, but his grin Friday night was as wide as that of any 16 year old.
"Wow! I wasn't expecting this. A whole car! Oh, man, this is cool," Ruse exclaimed as he stood in the parking lot of Pub 22 restaurant looking at his 2008 Hyundai Elantra.
Ruse, who turned 45 on Monday, was given the car and $2,800 by a group of Sahuarita residents, most of whom don't even know him.
It all started about a month ago, said Luis Redondo, owner of Mochomo's Landscape. He got to talking to some friends and family about this guy he met named Mike.
Redondo said he kept seeing Mike walking down Sahuarita Road at the same time every day "whether it was 100 degrees in the hot, blazing sun or in the freezing cold."
Redondo offered him a ride one day. He learned Mike didn't have a car and was walking from his home on Delgado Road near Walden Grove High School to his job at Pub 22 in the Fry's Marketplace, nearly four miles away.
Redondo told his friends and family he'd gotten into the habit of giving Mike a ride whenever he saw him and had the time. That's when inspiration struck. Why not start a Facebook fundraiser to buy Mike a car?
As it turns out, there were a lot of people like Redondo. They'd seen Mike walking and felt for the guy. Before long, they had donated $2,800, and Redondo's uncle, Valentin Valle, had thrown in the Hyundai.
"Someone had given me a car a long time ago and I decided to pay it forward," Valle said.
Still not knowing his full name, Redondo called Pub 22 and asked to talk to the boss of Mike the dishwasher. He ended up talking to Victor Hernandez and George Pass, and together they hatched a plan for a big unveiling party.
On Friday night, the two men told Ruse he needed to stay late for a meeting so he'd be at the restaurant when his benefactors arrived at 7 p.m.
The whole plan almost fell apart when another manager, who didn't know about the plan, gave Ruse permission to leave early. Hernandez, in a panic, began driving around looking for Ruse. Luckily, Ruse's mother had asked him to stop at Fry's for some groceries. Hernandez said he eventually found Ruse in the store parking lot, his arms laden with grocery sacks, and made him return to the restaurant.
At about 7:20 p.m., Redondo stood on a restaurant bench surrounded by a few dozen people and summoned Ruse, who is 6 foot, 3. He pointed at the crowd and told him that not only were the strangers in the crowd his neighbors, they were his friends. Followed by the crowd, Redondo took Ruse outside and showed him the car and gave him the cash.
His voice breaking, Ruse thanked the crowd, which whooped, hollered and took videos.
Now, he said, he just needs to learn how to drive.
In an interview, Ruse said he's been walking 90 minutes each way to work for years. First it was McDonald's, then Fry's. He's been working six days a week at Pub 22 for almost two years.
Why no driver's license?
"The last time my mom had a car I was too young to drive," he said.
He almost got to learn last year. He saved up $2,500 and bought a 2003 PT Cruiser for his mom, but it ended up with mechanical and title issues.
His mom, Rita Weimer, will still probably be the one to teach him how to drive, he said.
Thanks to his new friends, Ruse said he'll no longer have to leave home so early, carry groceries home or rely on co-workers to give him rides. He also won't have to worry about being creamed by careless drivers or hassled by law enforcement officers who couldn't understand why he was out walking at 1 a.m.
He's had a couple of close calls, he said.
"I yelled at them, 'If you can't see all of this bigness, you don't need to be driving,'" he recalled.
Although the fundraiser was supposed to be a surprise, Ruse said his co-workers would show him Facebook posts on their smart phones throughout the campaign. (He doesn't have one himself.)
"I was a little skeptical," he said. "I thought if it was really going to happen that maybe they'd give me a check for a bike. I didn't expect a new car."
Following the interview, Ruse went into the restaurant to gather his grocery sacks. He also had to make sure someone was going to drive him home in his car.
"Oh, this is going to be so much better," he said. "Me and my mom are going to be able to get around."