Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley is getting a fresh look, and it’s taking a 65-foot boom lift and about 200 gallons of paint to get there.
The five- to six-week project to paint the exterior began May 20.
Pastor Craig Lindsey said it has been about 25 years since the top portion of the building has been painted and 10 years for the bottom. He declined to disclose the price tag for repainting, but called it “a major undertaking.”
Robert Bunker of Express Painting in Tucson is leading the church project. He said Express has done a lot of work in Green Valley, including a couple of GVR centers.
He said the project will likely take at least 200 gallons of paint. The dominant color is what he called church white — they matched the existing color — and the trim is Daylight Tan.
They had the lift for 30 days, so much of that is already done after wrapping the bells and part of the dome.
Bunker said they pulled the gravel back about a foot from the base and dug down four inches to ensure all visible surfaces will be painted. They power-washed and did a lot of calking to prevent leaking inside the building.