With paddles in hand, Green Valley Recreation members took to the courts at the new 24-court Pickleball Center's grand opening Tuesday.
More than 300 people attended the event and cars lined both sides of Camino de la Canoa after the parking lot overflowed.
After about 90 minutes of speakers and a dance routine to James Brown’s "I Feel Good" by the GVR Pickleball Club, all of the courts opened for play.
And play they did.
GVR CEO Kent Blumenthal didn't miss out on the action either as he took a turn at the game for the first time.
Blumenthal said the GVR's Pickleball Center is now the largest single pickleball court facility in Southern Arizona. Pima County recently had its opening a few weeks ago of a 20-court center at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson.
GVR spent more than five years getting the center from concept to reality. The center came in at about $1.5 million. The Board of Directors approved $1.25 million, with the remaining funds covered by donations.