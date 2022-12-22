For residents in the Quail Creek and Madera Highlands area, the commute to Walmart and other Sahuarita amenities is finally going to be a little shorter — four minutes, to be exact.

The Quail Crossing Boulevard extension project — the road from Nogales Highway in the Walmart area to the entrance of Quail Creek on Old Nogales Highway — had its grand opening on Wednesday. A few minutes after the ribbon cutting, motorists, cyclists and walkers were using it.

Mayor Tom Murphy, center, and Town Manager Shane Dille, left, talk with residents at the ribbon cutting. 
Town staff and members of the project cut the ribbon. 
Cyclists and walkers test out the multi-use path next to the road extension. Golf carts use the road, not path. 
A family walks down the new multi-use path. 


Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

