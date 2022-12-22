For residents in the Quail Creek and Madera Highlands area, the commute to Walmart and other Sahuarita amenities is finally going to be a little shorter — four minutes, to be exact.
The Quail Crossing Boulevard extension project — the road from Nogales Highway in the Walmart area to the entrance of Quail Creek on Old Nogales Highway — had its grand opening on Wednesday. A few minutes after the ribbon cutting, motorists, cyclists and walkers were using it.
The two-lane road with a low-flow drainage bridge and paved multi-use path has been in the works for several years and was built in two phases. It addresses traffic flow, emergency response access and better connects Sahuarita, among other benefits.
Bob Smith, founder of the 100-member Quail Creek Cycling Club, was at the ceremony and said the route was much needed.
“For us, as cyclists, it's going to get us off Old Nogales Highway,” he said. “The shoulders are a little too narrow on Old Nogales and this can get us across the valley pretty easily. Everybody has been excited about this.”
John Sredl lives in the area seasonally and is a member of the cycling club.
“There’s a need and want for this,” Sredl said. “Riding down Old Nogales… it's just enjoyable riding here, but the roads are terrible.”
“This is just a beautiful road going up north. It will be nice for the car, but it will be really nice to get on your bike and head to Sprouts.”
Smith said he would like the extension to continue to grow, especially for cyclists.
“I’d like to see some connectivity from this that's bike-friendly all the way up to La Canada,” he said. “There's a trail in there, but it's not the greatest one for riding on. But, it would be nice to be able to get some better connectivity to that area.”
Sredl said, “This is a great step though. This is the first step.”
Several leaders on the project spoke at the event including Alejandro Angel, corporate director of engineering for Psomas and Chris Rogers, president of Ashton Company Contractors & Engineers.
Mayor Tom Murphy, who also spoke, said one of the benefits is that the road connects the 4,000 homes in Sahuarita's east side with its west side.
“I think on the east side sometimes there is the feeling of disconnection,” Murphy said. “Now when we are doing parks and those things we don't have wards in town. All of us (council members) represent all residents. But sometimes the east side feels a little disconnected to the other side of the community and closer shopping opportunities and I just feel the east side feels more connected now.”
Murphy also highlighted the improvement for emergency responders. He said an analysis found the new route can cut response time by 50% and save more than $2 million a year. The entire 1.7-mile project was about $7.5 million.
There are also the economic development and local spending benefits, he said.
“On other end of this with our state land, this gives us extra opportunity to show the state land folks, because they have said in the past they would love to see what we do with the state land in the community before we continue discussions with SEACAP, the Sahuarita East Area Conceptual Plan,” he said. “A lot of folks don't understand that shopping local is more than a quaint slogan. When you don't have a property tax your sales tax revenue is really important.”
Now that the road is open, Murphy asks people to be patient, especially in the first few months.
“My biggest ask is when people use this road and all our roads — time is precious — have patience and watch out for each other,” he said.
There is still additional work to be done in the area like railroad crossing improvements by Union Pacific. That work will continue through 2023, expected to be completed by August.
