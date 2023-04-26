Back in the early 1900s, a chance encounter with an Arivaca woman on a train brought a feature-length film production crew to the small ranching community, marking it as the backdrop for a new Western melodrama.

Now, over a hundred years later, another chance encounter has put local community members on a path to bring the once-lost film back to the big screen in Southern Arizona.

Bart-Santello_Director (1).jpg

Bart Santello
AZDailyStar_3-8-1918.jpg

An article printed in the Arizona Daily Star in March 1918 describes how a production crew from Metro Pictures made their way to Arivaca to film "The Trail to Yesterday."
DamagedNitrate.jpeg

Given the time, digital tools and artistic abilities, Santello was able to restore this series of of 35mm nitrate frames from "The Trail to Yesterday" to near-perfect condition. The film was a silent-era Western melodrama shot in Arivaca in 1918.
Yellow cowboy.jpeg

A frame from Bart Santello's restored version of "The Trail to Yesterday," a silent-era Western film shot in Arivaca in 1918.


Mary Glen Hatcher

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

