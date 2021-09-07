Sue Peetoom still remembers the big biker guy break down with his arms around her black labrador, Rosie.
He had just come out of the briefing room, the place where family members anxiously awaited word on their loved ones who were in the Pentagon on the day of the 9/11 attacks.
“He had left his lab — their lab — at home and he saw my little black girl Rosie and he just sat there on the steps and hugged her and just balled,” Peetoom said.
The man wept into the fur of the therapy dogs, telling Rosie and yellow lab Willow, “My lab’s at home waiting for me. She sleeps on the bed with me now to keep me company...since her mom’s not coming home.”
His young wife worked in the Pentagon and was among the 184 people who perished that day.
It was one of many times Peetoom would watch her organization’s therapy dogs comfort people grieving the loss of loved ones at the Pentagon Family Assistance Center in 2001.
“It was such a sight,” she said. “The kids who had lost their parents...how strong everybody was in their grief, but also the strength of the first responders and all the people there helping. Anything they could do, they would, and no matter how traumatized they felt they were there for those people.”
Peetoom and her team of volunteers and therapy dogs would provide comfort for many people after the Pentagon attack 20 years ago.
From Sept. 12 to Oct. 12, 2001, the Blue-Gray Spirit Keepers Therapy Dogs of Fredericksburg, Virginia, were a staple at the assistance center.
Now, Peetoom looks back on the experience as an honor and privilege — the chance to offer real help and comfort in an “indescribable, intangible” time of grief.
Helping paws
Peetoom always loved dogs and decided her two labs, Willow and Rosie, would probably do well as therapy dogs; and she wanted to keep them busy.
So in 1996, along with several others, she started the Spiritkeepers group, a chapter of Therapy Dogs International.
“We contacted the national organization and found out what we had to do because we wanted to visit people in the nursing home and we wanted to do it the right way,” she said. “Each dog should get tested and after a year or two we would become evaluators for therapy dogs. From that point on until I came here I was an evaluator for therapy dogs and kept the group going with a lot of help for sure.”
They began by visiting nursing homes and a hospital, and then went to the schools for Paws for Reading programs, where children can read to a dog to practice without pressure.
It doesn’t matter a dog’s breed — the group had everything from Yorkies to pitbulls — it’s all about the dog’s temperament.
Peetoom said when the planes struck the World Trade Center and Pentagon she was attending a class in Washington, D.C., where she worked, and knew they had to do something.
“When 9/11 happened we decided that we would try and help so it took me a day driving around Arlington, talking to the Red Cross, first responders and then being sent over to PFAC, and I tried to get them to see the good we could do,” she said. “They weren’t too sure about it...the head honcho came by and said we will try it today and if it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. And from that point we were there for a month every single day from 8 to 5.”
PFAC
The Pentagon Family Assistance Center was set up as a central site for resources, updates and support to families of those missing and deceased at the Pentagon.
Peetoom said when they first arrived at the Sheraton Hotel in Crystal City, Virginia, where the PFAC was located, it was still being set up since it was only 48 hours since the Pentagon had been struck.
“They had a conference room where they gave twice-daily briefings as to what they were doing, what they were finding. They also had rooms where DNA testing was done so they could find people for people,” she said. “Our job was literally to be there to comfort anybody — I mean first responders and all the military personnel doing the DNA and all that sort of stuff, they needed to decompress also.”
It was after the briefings that people needed the comfort of dogs most.
“A lot of times the parents, when they needed to do the DNA, the kids would come to us and play with the dogs; we would keep them occupied,” she said. “Whatever they wanted to do, we would do. The adults who came by, some of them just wanted to sit and hug, some of them wanted to talk about their dogs they had left home to come do this awful business. It was whatever we could do to help.”
She remembers how Rosie calmed a woman who just learned her mother’s remains had been identified.
And the young boy who stayed with the dogs as his family went to see the crash site.
She remembers his words: “I don’t want to go there. I know that’s where my daddy is and I don’t want to see it.”
Peetoom is still amazed by the dogs’ instincts, knowing when someone needed to play or just needed to sit and cry with them.
Their team had 18 dogs, and there was never a shortage of volunteers ready to help. Some of their crew used vacation time to be there.
All paws in
Though it took some time for everyone to understand what the therapy dogs could accomplish, they became believers quickly and the group was welcomed to keep coming back.
Gen. John Van Alstyne, who was in charge of the operations at PFAC, wanted the dogs present every day once he observed them in action. He adopted a yellow lab of his own when he later retired.
Peetoom said they were always introduced as an important part of the team and she was thankful for everyone from the military to the Sheraton and all the volunteers and staff who gave their time there. They were even given special transport on the commuter train.
The dogs and volunteers rode alongside families back and forth to the hotel and Pentagon site, often offering comfort to those in need on the ride.
“One day the train was late and we got there at 8:30 a.m. thinking, ‘Oh, my god, who’s waiting for us,’” she said. “When we got to our area there was a lot of laughter going on because one of chaplains decided he would be the therapy dog till we showed up and he was on hands and knees and the kids were all over him.”
Memorial service
One month after the attack, the Spiritkeepers were still at work providing support during the Oct. 11 memorial service.
Again they got special transport, this time from a special bus. The comfort of dogs was needed that day, too.
“Each one of the memorials belong to one of the people who perished,” she said. “There’s all the families who are looking for their own people and some would break down. There we were, ready to help them however we could.”
The dogs and Spiritkeepers were there until the final day the PFAC was open, Oct. 12.
They were honored and recognized for their efforts and contributions many times over, including in letters from the military, numerous newspaper articles and the ceremony that occured at the Pentagon a year after the attacks.
Looking back, Peetoom said the experience was comforting for her.
She was in charge of scheduling the volunteers during the month at the PFAC and was there herself almost every day. Her husband, Lee, who has since passed away, was there about 18 days, too.
“I couldn’t imagine being in that position,” she said of the families at the PFAC. “Being able to help them in any way, shape or form...to allow them to continue their lives, albeit very difficult. It was something we felt privileged to be able to do and I never had to worry about finding people to schedule.”
Peetoom retired to Green Valley in 2012, but said the Spiritkeepers are still going strong.
She lives with her 14th labrador, and said she has learned something new from every one of her dogs.
She’s still amazed by the work of the therapy dogs during that month at the PFAC.
“The incredible instinct of the dogs,” she said. “They would always know whether the person wanted fun games, play, or whether they just wanted to sit. They would just be there however long a person wanted without budging.”