check-in.JPG

An elections worker helps a voter through the check-in process during Pima County's mock election in June. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Pima County saw a smaller voter turnout but a larger share of early ballots cast in the August primary election versus years past, according to data from the Pima County Recorder’s Office.

In total, 227,569 votes were counted during the Aug. 2 primary, which constitutes about 36.33% of the more than 626,000 registered voters in the county. In comparison, turnout for the 2020 primary was about 42.8%, and the 2018 mid-term primary saw about 40%.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?