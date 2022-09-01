Pima County saw a smaller voter turnout but a larger share of early ballots cast in the August primary election versus years past, according to data from the Pima County Recorder’s Office.
In total, 227,569 votes were counted during the Aug. 2 primary, which constitutes about 36.33% of the more than 626,000 registered voters in the county. In comparison, turnout for the 2020 primary was about 42.8%, and the 2018 mid-term primary saw about 40%.
About 86% of primary ballots this year were cast during the 27 days of early and emergency voting, the Recorder’s Office said, which is a larger share than those who voted early in both the 2020 primary (63%) and the 2018 primary (59%).
On Election Day itself, the Recorder’s Office said 26,818 regular ballots and 4,333 provisional ballots were cast.
Looking ahead to the Nov. 8 General Election, the Recorder’s Office is reminding Pima County residents to check their voter registration status and make updates as necessary, and confirm how you’d like to receive your ballot, at recorder.pima.gov. Early voting for the General Election begins Oct. 12.
To read Pima County’s full, official 2022 Primary Election Canvas, visit bit.ly/3cGnjhD.
