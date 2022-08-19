Purchase Access

Bob and Bea Wigent said "I do" on Aug. 17, 1947, and 75 years later they'd say it all over again. 

 Silver Springs, where they live, made sure they felt special with a decorated area in the dining room on Wednesday as family, friends, staff and residents honored this very-happily-married couple.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

