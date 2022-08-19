Bob and Bea Wigent said "I do" on Aug. 17, 1947, and 75 years later they'd say it all over again.
Silver Springs, where they live, made sure they felt special with a decorated area in the dining room on Wednesday as family, friends, staff and residents honored this very-happily-married couple.
Bob and Bea met in Scotts, Michigan, in May 1947, at a yard sale.
"We just hit it off and were married three months later,” he said. He was 21 and Bea was 19.
Bob, 96, served as a radio man in the Navy stationed in the Pacific aboard the USS American Legion during World War II. Bea, 94, was mainly took care of things at home and also worked at Sears for a while and gave tours when they lived in Bisbee.
They have three children who live in Green Valley — sons Doug and Mike and daughter Jan Gjurgevich and her husband, Jim.
Bob is quick to offer one of the highlights of their marriage.
“It’s our kids because we love ’em. We never looked forward to the kids leaving home," he said.
Bea said it was her and Bob's "compatibility and our give and take. We worked really hard to be where we are. Time has gone by too fast."
“There were times we didn’t like each other but we always loved each other,” she said.
Jan, who celebrated with her parents on Wednesday, offered her take on the successful union — family and togetherness.
“We did a lot of stuff together, outdoor stuff like yard work, camping, playing basketball," she said.
Doug said they always stuck together.
“Their longevity is attributed to a close-knit family lifestyle, a strong circle of friends and they support each other with day-to-day decisions," he said.
The couple, who put an emphasis on staying healthy, have lived in Michigan, Bisbee, Bahia Kino, Mexico, Colorado and Green Valley.
“They both have a great sense of humor," Doug said. "They’ve traveled the world together, they enjoy their six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren."
