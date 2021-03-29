The 390th Memorial Museum in Tucson honored retired Air Force Col. Dick Bushong of Green Valley for his 98th birthday last week.
“Col. Bushong is a living reminder of the commitment made by his generation to save the world,” said 390th Memorial Museum Executive Director Alex Wright.
Bushong, who served 30 years, completed 28 missions into Nazi Germany. He served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and flew air defense in the Cold War. His most recent victory was over COVID-19, he says. The day included a commendation from Gov. Doug Ducey.
Bushong, who wrote a book about his experiences titled “My Wars,” is a founding member of the 390th Memorial Museum. He was 20 years old in the crew photo and is in the lower left.