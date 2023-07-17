A project that would put 390 manufactured homes in Sahuarita is still alive even though its ambitious opening date of spring 2023 is long past.
American Resort Communities announced its new "attainable housing" brand TerraViva at Rancho Sahuarita in spring 2022, and said it hoped to open in a year.
According to the Town of Sahuarita, ARC’s first submittal of the project to the Planning and Building Department in February “was determined to be incomplete upon administrative review.” Staff recently followed up seeking a status update.
On Monday, Jim Mullin, CEO of American Resort Communities, said via email that the company is “anxious to move forward” with the project.
“We are working on some internals regarding the exact site counts and amenities that determine total costs,” he wrote. “We knew (the submittal) was incomplete but wanted to gain insights from what had been designed to date.”
The community would be on La Cañada Drive just south of Sahuarita Road, on a 58-acre parcel already zoned for manufactured or mobile homes. It’s envisioned to include a botanical garden, pools, splash pads, a ramada, pet parks and pocket parks.
Last year, ARC said pricing would start in the low $200,000s, and range from 1,100 to 2,500 square feet. Buyers would not own the property, which would be leased.
While it wouldn’t be part of the Rancho Sahuarita Homeowners Association, the new community would be part of the Rancho Sahuarita Master Plan and would mirror the lifestyle and amenities that Rancho Sahuarita aims to offer.
