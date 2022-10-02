John with sign

Last one: John Cox stands in the grandstands at Petco Park in San Diego at the 30th Major League ballpark he visited.

 Courtesy John Cox

On Sept. 22, John Cox stood in the grandstands at Petco Park in San Diego wearing his number 15 Dick Allen Philadelphia Phillies jersey, soaking in the moment. 

It was the 30th and final ballpark he visited as a part of his years-long quest to catch a game at every Major League ballpark.

Toronto

John Cox at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.
nationals park

John and Betty at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
hotdog

A hotdog and beer at Citi Field in New York City.
Field of dreams 1

John and Betty at the "Field of Dreams" movie set in Dyersville, Iowa.
cornfields

John Cox in the cornfields that border the outfield at the Field of Dreams movie set in Dyersville, Iowa.
shot glass of dirt

John Cox holds the shot glass of dirt he scooped at the Field of dreams movie set in Dyersville, Iowa.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?