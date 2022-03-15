All Pima County residents should have received their 2023 Valuation Notices from the Assessor’s Office within the last few weeks. During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie took a moment to point out what you should be looking for when scanning your valuation.
“The first thing everybody should be doing is looking at your full-cash value and asking yourself the question, ‘Could I sell it for this?’” Droubie said, adding that her department’s website contains useful tools for viewing median sales prices in your area.
The next step, Droubie said, is to take a look at the limited value and see if it increased more than 5%.
“If it didn’t, you’re good. If it did, you need to ask yourself if you’ve done something to your property, or if it’s possible the Assessor’s Office has found something that’s escaped the roll,” she said.
“If it went up 5%, that’s the statutory increase and it can’t exceed the full-cash value, but more than that, my rule of thumb is just to call our office so you can find out exactly why and explain what’s happened.”
Finally, Droubie said property owners should check the legal classification. Whether it’s a rental unit or a primary residence, it’s governed by statute and needs to be labeled correctly.
If you have other questions or concerns, or if you’re interested in appealing your valuation, Droubie said her office can help you find answers. Visit their website at asr.pima.gov or call 520-724-8630.
Other findings
The Pima County Assessor’s Office put out more than 435,000 notices for real property this year – including land, commercial and residential – totaling roughly $108.2 billion worth of full-cash value.
Overall, new and existing residential properties in Pima County grew 23% in median value over last year. The Assessor’s Office found the highest median values in the Catalina Foothills and the lowest median values in Ajo.
Pima County gained more than 177 new commercial properties, and saw more than 593 commercial arm’s length sales over the past year, increasing the full-cash value of commercial properties by more than $30 billion.
