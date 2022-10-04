Despite some last-minute showers on Friday, the 2022 Southern Arizona monsoon ended with below-average rainfall.
The season, which runs from June 15 through Sept. 30, brought 4.94 inches to Tucson International Airport, the official recording spot for the National Weather Service in Tucson, and ranked as the 46th driest on record since 1895.
During a typical monsoon, the Tucson area sees an average of 5.69 inches of rain, according to NWS.
Though this year’s monsoon didn’t come close to the abnormally wet season from 2021 – which ranked as the third-wettest on record with 12.79 inches of rain – it’s still a substantial amount of rain improvement from the 2020 season – which ranked as the second-driest on record with 1.62 inches of rain.
Though not record-setting, the monsoon did bring some drought relief across Arizona. Before the season’s first rains, about 30% of the state was experiencing “exceptional” or “extreme” drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
As of Sept. 30, no parts of the state met those most severe drought thresholds, though the entire state is still considered to be “abnormally dry,” and at least 37% is still experiencing “moderate” drought conditions.
This year’s monsoon was also almost a whole degree warmer than normal and ranked as the fifth-warmest monsoon on record, with an average temperature of 87.2℉. Temperature extremes for the season ranged from 111 degrees on June 16 to 65 degrees on Sept. 17, according to NWS.
Rain, hail in GV
As is usually the case during the monsoon, rainfall amounts also varied widely across the metro area this year.
According to a record of monthly total precipitation from the Green Valley area, rainfall was well above average during this year’s monsoon, with a total of 12.31 inches, according to NWS.
Totals in Green Valley locations ranged from about 7.7 inches in the Anamax Mine area to 21.5 inches near Madera Canyon. PCRFD’s rain gauges on the Santa Cruz River, just below Continental Road and near Canoa Ranch, also registered 10.5 inches to 11 inches for the season, respectively.
Steve Ware, taking measurements at his home in Quail Creek, ended the four-month period from June through September with 11.54 inches, with nearly half of that (4.91 inches) in September.
The current 20-year average monsoon rainfall for the area south of Tucson is around 8.12 inches.
Aside from heavy rains, Green Valley residents also endured a remarkably strong hailstorm in July that left broken windows and skylights, damaged roofs and toppled hundreds of trees. Repairs are still underway in some neighborhoods.
Tucson Electric Power reported that lightning damage \caused an outage that affected about 2,300 customers that evening.
Looking ahead
Even though the official rainy season has ended, Pima County is still expected to see some thunderstorm activity this week.
Daily isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible most afternoons in Southern Arizona through Wednesday, with storms likely favoring areas south and east of Tucson and across the mountains.
Areas in southeast Arizona are likely to see near or above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation chances continuing through mid-October.
From November through January, however, the Southwest is expected to see above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, according to the NWS Climate Prediction Center.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
