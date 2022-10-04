P1019762.jpeg

A monsoon cloud in July.

 Steve Piepmeier

Despite some last-minute showers on Friday, the 2022 Southern Arizona monsoon ended with below-average rainfall.

The season, which runs from June 15 through Sept. 30, brought 4.94 inches to Tucson International Airport, the official recording spot for the National Weather Service in Tucson, and ranked as the 46th driest on record since 1895.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

