The 2021 monsoon did not topple the wettest season on record, but it did finish third.
According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, Tucson received a whopping 12.79 inches of rain throughout the official season, which runs June 15 to Sept. 30.
Rainfall was above average for what Tucson typically sees during a monsoon, which is closer to 5.69 inches according to NWS data, and was significantly more than last year’s monsoon, which was the second-driest on record with only 1.62 inches of rain.
For now, the 1964 monsoon remains the wettest since records began in 1895, with 13.84 inches of rainfall, and the 1955 season will keep its second place spot, with 13.08 inches.
While the official recording location for NWS is located at the Tucson International Airport, regional rainfall totals varied widely.
The most rain activity this season hit the Tucson area in July and August. July received a total of 8.06 inches of rain, making it the wettest month and the wettest July on record, according to NWS data.
The airport also saw a considerable amount of rain in August, recording 3.86 inches of rain and marking the 16th wettest month on record, according to NWS.
Carl Cerniglia, a meteorologist with the NWS in Tucson, said the consistency of the rainfall during this year’s monsoon stood out.
“We were expecting a better-than-average season, and it delivered that in spades,” he said.
“July was exceptional, and then August ended up being pretty wet everywhere, too. So it wasn’t like it was just a ‘one-month wonder.’ The season as a whole was wet throughout.”
The abnormally wet monsoon also helped considerably with Arizona’s drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which improved drought classifications from Exceptional Drought to Abnormally Dry across a majority of Southern Arizona.
