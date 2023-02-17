Two Walden Grove High School students were booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on felony charges after a lockdown Thursday prompted by a threat that had students and teachers hiding in closets and darkened classrooms.
The two male students – a 14-year-old freshman and a 15-year-old sophomore – were detained on suspicion of making a terroristic threat (Class 3 felony) and interference or disruption to an educational institution (a Class 6 felony).
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said several Walden Grove students were airdropped or texted photos of a grenade about 2 p.m. Thursday with a threat that the school would be “blown up.”
School officials immediately put the school into lockdown, and the Sahuarita Police Department devoted "all of its resources" to the incident, Lt. Mike Falquez said at a press briefing Thursday.
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Marana Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Union Pacific Police Department also responded.
It wasn’t long before reports of shots fired circulated, but Noland said those were quickly found to be false after uniformed and plainclothes officers entered the campus, touched base with school officials and launched a search. Noland said a short time later that all students were safe and accounted for.
One video obtained by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun showed a male student being led out of a classroom by at least three police officers; another video shows a second male student being handcuffed amid lockers.
Police said one of the males had a “fake grenade,” which police said “is not in a position to harm any students.” The Pima County Sheriff's Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team later confirmed the device was inert.
A short time later, classrooms were cleared one by one. Students were instructed to leave everything behind except for their phones as police secured the site and preserved evidence, school officials said.
Parents were not allowed on campus as police continued to investigate “multiple claims and/or rumors,” according to a Nixle alert sent out by SPD. Nixle is a tool used by law enforcement to get information out quickly to communities through texts and emails.
They were later reunited with students at the district auditorium about three miles away.
Cory Stephens, who was waiting to reunite with her daughter Thursday afternoon, said she was at work when she received a text from the school district about the lockdown.
"I just dropped everything and left," she said.
"You know, you get those alerts where the school is on lockdown and it’s a drill, but you never want it to be an actual, real situation...we see it all the time on TV, but you never think it can happen so close to you, and once something like this does happen, it’s…all just a little too close to home," she said.
Stephens' daughter, a junior at Walden Grove, was in the school library around 2 p.m., and ended up sheltering in a closet with other students and staff as the incident unfolded. Her daughter's phone, Stephens said, was off for a while, which added to her fears.
"I knew not to go to the scene, obviously, because we’ve been instructed not to do so, but not being able to get a hold of her was… it was more stressful than anything," she said.
One student said he heard what sounded like gunshots but turned out to be a nearby science class turning tables on their side for shelter.
The incident came as the nation remained on edge following the shooting deaths Monday of three students at Michigan State University that also left five students injured. The gunman killed himself.
In a joint press conference, Falquez and SUSD Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela emphasized that threats of violence against the school, students and staff are taken "very, very seriously" and will be addressed as such.
“We as a school district, we’re responsible for 6,000 students, which are the most precious people in the world to our families, and so we take that with great seriousness," Valenzuela said.
"When something like this happens, we launch a comprehensive investigation, and I expect and anticipate that based on the evidence it will be addressed with the highest levels of allowable consequences and outcomes, based on our allowable policies and statutes," he said.
Under Arizona law, a school district or charter school is required to expel for at least one year a student who is determined to have violated any section of ARS-13-2911. But the district may modify the expulsion requirement if the student participates in a mediation, community service, restitution or other programs in which the student takes responsibility for the results of the threat.
Amber Woods, director of community outreach for SUSD, said the most recent lockdown practice at Walden Grove was held Jan. 18, as part of the district’s commitment to “regular, ongoing emergency training” to ensure staff and students are given “the tools that need to respond in a manner that keeps everyone safe.”
While most of the feedback the district has received from staff, students and parents regarding Thursday’s incident has been “supportive and positive,” Woods said the district plans to follow up with staff and SPD in a formal after-action review, and will hold a community conversation to debrief with SUSD families.
Appropriate mental health and wellness resources for students will also be deployed to meet the unique needs of the situation, Valenzuela said.
Falquez said the department was appreciative of the community’s support during the incident.
“We really want to thank the community for their patience, for their support and for their understanding during this extremely stressful event. We’re very grateful this situation was resolved safely,” he said.
The case is still under investigation by SPD detectives.
The Walden Grove High School campus was fully reopened Friday, but about 550 students – roughly half the student population – was absent, according to the district.