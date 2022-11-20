After the call went out to residents, staff and friends at The Peaks at Santa Rita to donate store-bought pies to the Green Valley Community Food Bank for Thanksgiving, they really took it to heart.
By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the “Peaks & Pies” pie drive had brought in 169, filling three tables stacked four pies high.
The pies will provide desserts to clients and their families who come to the Green Valley Community Food Bank. Clients will have a choice of apple, cherry, pecan, blueberry, lemon meringue, peach, sweet potato and razzleberry (a combination of blueberries, cherries and apples) to add to their Thanksgiving meal.
Community Manager Ginger Wood said she’d take a pie in the face if they hit 200. She was off the hook but was happy to add “a little sweetness to the dinners of the less fortunate in our community” as The Peaks celebrated 12 years.
Lynne Cote, sales manager at The Peaks, said she did a similar pie drive in Lowell, Mass. It was such a success that she suggested it in her new position at The Peaks.
Warehouse Manager Roy Aguilar and his assistant Duane Willis came to The Peaks later Wednesday to transport the pile of 169 boxed pies back to the Food Bank for Thanksgiving distribution.
“A pie adds a festive touch to a family meal,” said Vicki Turner, Community Programs Manager at the Resource Center for the Green Valley Community Food Bank. “We welcome these donations at this busy time of year.”
