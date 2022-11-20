After the call went out to residents, staff and friends at The Peaks at Santa Rita to donate store-bought pies to the Green Valley Community Food Bank for Thanksgiving, they really took it to heart.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the “Peaks & Pies” pie drive had brought in 169, filling three tables stacked four pies high.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

