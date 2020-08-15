Grandmother Anna was feisty, by her family’s recollection. She didn’t take nonsense from anyone, and when women earned the right to vote in 1920, Anna was going to be heard.
The night before the election, her husband had a talk with her about the ballot.
“Granddaddy sat down with her paper copy and proceeded to mansplain to her how to fill out the ballot,” granddaughter Janet Connell said. “She was not having any of it. He said mark here, mark there, and she said, ‘What if I don't want to vote for them?’ He was dumbfounded. He didn't know what to do with that.”
Janet, 78, and her sister Lois Connell, 74 would hear Anna's story throughout their lives. It was just one of many ways their mother and father kept the importance of voting alive for them.
Lois said she never really knew her grandmother well but the family stories, and this one in particular, puts “a glow around who she was.”
“It's one of those family anecdotes that’s really a definition of her personality,” she said. “That story shows her strength of character and independence in a time that was still quite frowned upon.”
Women’s suffrage
Grandmother Anna was among the women voting for the first time in American history in 1920, a right granted only after decades of work by the women’s suffrage movement dating back to the 1800s.
Aug. 26 marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed and protected women's right to vote. Women of color would have to wait longer, not gaining the right until 1965 with the Voting Rights Act.
Women who were fighting for this right during the suffrage movement were ridiculed, sometimes jailed and even beaten. Though the women who pioneered the movement have passed, their work paved the way for women voters today.
Women of all ages in Green Valley remember personal stories of the early women voters in their lives like Anna, and the effect they had on them as they reached voting age.
Independent women
Janet Connell said she and her sister were always encouraged by their parents to make informed votes.
“My parents always pushed us to do what we wanted to do rather than what was expected of females,” she said. “We’ve both been independent women.”
Janet's first time voting was in 1963, at a polling place across from her home before heading to work at a hospital.
“I went over, voted, walked to the next corner, caught the bus and went to work,” she said. “Later in the day, when she got out of work, mother went to vote and the poll worker said something about me being there. She said, ‘Oh, yeah, it was her first time voting,’ ‘Oh, she didn't tell us that.’ Why would I tell them?”
Lois Connell doesn’t remember her first time, but the third or fourth time sticks with her.
While in line to vote, a poll worker asked why she was there and to see her ID.
“She asked for my ID and another poll worked looked up my record and saw I had voted in the past so she stood up for me. She said, ‘She has a strong polling record,’” Connell said. “I was startled and a little nervous and at that time I was not about to say why are you giving me a hard time here.”
Lois Connell said she always looked younger than her age and always figured that was it.
Over the years, she said she used to side with the “underdog” in an election, never voting straight party lines, though her philosophy changed as she grew older.
One of the things that strikes her still is the fight it took for women to gain the right to vote.
“One of the things we miss in that history are the sacrifices that women made. They were beaten and imprisoned,” she said. “They went through horrible things and it wasn't just a polite, peaceful protest where police protected them; they were viciously attacked.”
The one that wasn’t
La Posada resident Jean Cram, 72, votes every election and considers it a patriotic duty.
“I've never missed an election,” she said. “I think women should vote just like men. I think everybody should vote. It's their right to choose their leaders.”
Cram makes a point of educating herself on the candidates and topics by reading the news and grew up in a family of voters, women included.
Cram said her first vote was a little anticlimactic.
In 1968, everyone in her college classes was abuzz with the excitement of voting in the presidential election but Cram couldn’t participate.
“I didn't know anyone else who wasn’t voting — everyone was voting — but 21 was the voting age and I was not yet 21,” she said. “The first time I could vote was in 1972, when I was 24.”
Cram had a baby by then and remembers voting alongside a number of 18 year olds.
“I voted with high school students because the voting age was dropped to 18,” she said. “I really didn’t feel that was quite fair. People six years younger than me got to vote when I wasn't able to when I was their age, but I did vote,” she said with a chuckle.
Trip to the courthouse
Another La Posada resident, Peg Robb, 88, can’t really remember a time in her life when voting was not a part of it.
Ever since she was young, the importance of civic duty was imparted to her.
Robb’s mother didn’t have the same story. She wasn't old enough to vote until the 1930s and the first year she got to, she took her daughter Peg along.
“I suppose my sister was in school at the time so my mom took me with her,” Robb said. “I remember walking up the courthouse steps and they read her name, she signed in and voted and when we walked home; she was so proud. She voted every year after that and instilled the importance of voting in me, it stuck with me.”
Robb also got her chance to vote in 1972, when she was in her 20s.
She remembers her mom, once again reminding her, “Now, Peggy, remember to vote.”
She had to fill out an absentee ballot that year because she was away at college.
“I can remember my parents and I used to discuss who was running and the issues,” she said. “I can’t remember anyone saying who they were voting for. I got a feeling my mother and father didn't always vote the same way.”
Robb said it’s always bothered her when people don’t vote, and that maybe her mother’s inability to vote in the past made the value of it so much clearer for her.
“Perhaps it was because my mother hadn’t been able to vote for a while,” she said. “When she was able she certainly made a point of doing it. Before that if a woman tried to vote, she was thrown in jail and it’s hard for people to realize that, but it happened.”
Born just in time
Beverly Carey of Green Valley had her first chance to vote in 1952.
“I was extremely proud I did my civic duty,” she said. “It’s one of the most important things you can do and I never miss voting.”
Carey, 90, wanted to vote for Dwight Eisenhower, one of only two presidents in her lifetime she said were not politicians. But she was worried she wouldn’t get to make it to the polling booth.
“This was my very first time to vote and Gen. Eisenhower was running,” she said. “Back then, when you had a baby you were in the hospital for a week and I was so worried that the baby would come early and I would not get to vote. Baby was right on time, he did his civic duty so I could do my civic duty.”
Carey grew up around politics with several family members involved in local government. She has even worked at the polls.
Going into this election, she has concerns about the low number of Republicans in the primary and what the outcome may be.
First timers
Paige Fanella, 18, is a recent graduate of Walden Grove High School is planning to vote in November.
She was excited to register for the first time in her life and said it would be a disservice to the women who fought for women’s rights if she didn’t vote.
“Being able to vote was a right that women fought for,” she said. “The fight for the 19th Amendment would be pointless if I, as a female, did not use my American right and be at the polls, letting down the hundreds of females that fought for this opportunity decades before me.”
Fanella said she believes November will say a lot about the country.
“Over the last four years and the events of the COVID pandemic, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement, I think the 2020 election will truly showcase what is important to Americans and how the nation wants to progress over the next four years," she said.
To get educated on candidates, she looks at their social media pages and their websites. She realizes people her age don’t always engage on the topic of politics.
“Most young adults like myself are not as open to discussing politics because they simply do not care or are uneducated about their candidates,” she said. “As an American, it is truly your born-given right as a citizen to vote; take your privilege for what it is.”
Another Walden Grove graduate, Charlize Diaz De Leon, also feels a sense of duty in voting now that she is 18.
"As a member of the new generation, voting is super important and I believe being a woman voter is just as important," she said. "We need more women’s voices to be heard so that our personal experiences and opinions can be included in decision-making."
She believes everyone should register to vote at 18, and said she spent time over quarantine educating herself on the candidates and topics.
"I actually registered over quarantine, it took less than 30 minutes and was super easy to do," she said. "I also truly believe that in order to see a difference in our world we as voters have to do our research and not be afraid to ask certain questions."
Vote: It's important
All the women who shared their stories of voting, shared a common thread; the importance of voting.
Lois Connell said it’s especially important to instill the vital nature of voting in young people.
“It's the people who can vote and don't who are having a significant impact by not participating,” she said. “One of the things that’s so important is to convince young people, from those in high school old enough to vote all the way through their 30s, is how powerful and important it is.”
Robb encouraged voters to do their research.
“It’s not only people,” she said. “There are other issues that you need to study and read about using critical thinking.”
Janet Connell said she is insulted she has never seen a woman in a major leadership role in this country and encouraged everyone to vote.
“All these women who have become elected leaders in their countries and American women are too stupid, too fragile, too emotional for top positions? Cut me a break,” she said. “Some stuff we fought for when I was your age are now being fought for again and it's sad.”
“Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”