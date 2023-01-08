100

Samantha Wright scored her 100th goal with Sahuarita High School in an 8-0 win over Pueblo on Dec. 15.

 Maritza Wright

Sahuarita High School soccer senior midfielder Samantha Wright scored her 100th goal on the varsity level last month, and has since extended the milestone to 106, with seven games remaining in the regular season.

"I was so excited. This is something I've been working for a long time," she said. "Ever since I saw that I was on track to hit 100 my freshman year, it's been something I've been working for, so it was just a great feeling."

Dad and sisters

Sahuarita girls soccer head coach Brian Wright talks with freshman Vanessa Wright, left, and her older sister, Samantha Wright, at the Brandon Bean Soccer Tournament at Salpointe Catholic High School earlier this season.


