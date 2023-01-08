Sahuarita girls soccer head coach Brian Wright talks with freshman Vanessa Wright, left, and her older sister, Samantha Wright, at the Brandon Bean Soccer Tournament at Salpointe Catholic High School earlier this season.
Sahuarita High School soccer senior midfielder Samantha Wright scored her 100th goal on the varsity level last month, and has since extended the milestone to 106, with seven games remaining in the regular season.
"I was so excited. This is something I've been working for a long time," she said. "Ever since I saw that I was on track to hit 100 my freshman year, it's been something I've been working for, so it was just a great feeling."
The milestone on Dec. 15 was a culmination of years of hard work that began when she started playing youth soccer at 5 years old. It was something her dad, Brian Wright — who coached her in youth soccer and became Sahuarita girls soccer head coach in 2021 — inspired her to do.
"We would go to the park and kick the soccer ball around,” Brian said. “Sometimes in our mind we think about a dad with a son out playing catch with a baseball glove. That's what me and Samantha did with the soccer ball."
As the Mustangs enter the second half of the regular season with a possible state playoff run looming, Samantha remains focused and thankful for her experience playing in high school.
"I'm very glad I can take something away from my experience playing soccer here at Sahuarita High School. I worked very hard and I'm very grateful," she said.
Early start
Samantha was a soccer standout long before her high school playing days. Brian saw it brewing for years.
“She had the stamina and she had the work ethic and the drive that the other kids just didn't have,” he said. “She's literally been the best soccer player in her age group since she was about 6 years old. We played every other team, every other player in Tucson, and she has been the top player since she was in first grade."
In Samantha’s freshman season at Sahuarita, previous co-head coaches Roberto Franzone and Jim Rawlings took notice of her scoring ability and began to maximize her skill set.
The team made it to the state championship game, losing to Gilbert Christian, 1-0.
“By the end of the year, she had close to 30 goals, and we were like, 'Wow, we've never seen her be pushed as the main goal scorer on the team, she's usually the playmaker,’" Brian said.
To 100 and beyond
Samantha played 62 games at Sahuarita High School, including a COVID-shortened season her sophomore year, giving her an average of 1.7 goals scored per game. Of her 106 goals, she has 19 hat tricks (three goals in a game), 12 matches with four or more goals and three with five goals.
The girls state record for goals in high school, set in 2017, is 163.
The Sahuarita boys and girls soccer programs started in 2005. Since there is no official record-keeping in the girls soccer program, Brian can't be sure if she holds the school record, but he assumes she does.
"The coach before us (Rawlings) had the record, I think it was at 62, and that's what he passed on," he said. "He'd been at the school for seven or eight years, so that's what they had seen in their period of time, and that's what we assumed the record was.”
"I definitely want to play soccer. I have been talking to Embry-Riddle up in Prescott, so I'm definitely considering that as an option. I could play soccer there, which is great," she said.
As Samantha enters the home stretch of the regular season in her senior year, she looks back fondly on the memories made at the school and the legacy she will leave behind.
"I've had nothing but great memories playing for the program here. The coaching, the teammates, and the team culture is a big thing we have here," she said. "I have nothing but the best to say about our program."
