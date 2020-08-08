Ten churches have invited Green Valley and Sahuarita to gather at outdoor locations across the area Wednesday to pray for the community as it battles the coronavirus.
“It’s designed to be prayer for our community — Sahuarita and Green Valley,” said Pastor David Taylor, whose Common Ground Church is leading the effort. “The idea is to get churches together to prayer together at the same time.”
There will be prayer at 15 outside locations starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Those who attend are asked to wear masks and socially distance.
“We’ll be praying for our community, our schools, our people who are sick,” Taylor said. “It’s really a community-wide event so people can see that churches are united to pray for the community.”
People are asked to go to the location nearest to them, and crowds will not be any larger than 50 people and will be socially distanced to remain in compliance with county regulations.
“We’re going to try to do all we can to keep people safe using the parameters set before us,” Taylor said.
People will pray on their own; a host at each site will offer guidance and there will be a pamphlet to share community needs.
The 10 churches involved and locations where they will have leaders:
•Common Ground Church (Sahuarita Town Hall, Anza Trail Park, Safari Park)
•MyChurch (Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse, Anamax Park)
•The Rock Church of Sahuarita (Rural Metro north fire station in Rancho Sahuarita, Santa Rita Park)
•Green Valley Baptist Church (church parking lot)
•Sahuarita Baptist Church (church parking lot)
•Grace Fellowship Vail (Sahuarita Police Department)
•Grace Church of Sahuarita (Walden Grove High School)
•Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley (EV Free of Green Valley parking lot)
•Unleashed Church (Wrightson Ridge School, Sahuarita High School)
•Madera Church (Madera Highlands neighborhood park)