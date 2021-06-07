The Pima County Health Department says 1 million COVID-19 shots had been given in the county as of Friday.
The number comes from the CDC, which takes into account all PODs; the state numbers do not include all vaccination sites, according to a county spokesman.
As of Monday, 54.3 percent of those eligible for a vaccine in Pima County — those age 18 and up — had been fully vaccinated.
In the Green Valley and Sahuarita area for ages 18 and up as of June 1 (all ZIP code data here):
•85.94 percent in ZIP code 85622 had been fully vaccinated.
•79.9 percent in ZIP code 85614 had been fully vaccinated.
•52.22 percent in ZIP code 85629 had been fully vaccinated.