Directing traffic

Premier Medical Group staff direct incoming vehicles to one of the five vaccination points at the Community Performance & Art Center in February.

 Jorge Encinas / Green Valley News

The Pima County Health Department says 1 million COVID-19 shots had been given in the county as of Friday.

The number comes from the CDC, which takes into account all PODs; the state numbers do not include all vaccination sites, according to a county spokesman.

As of Monday, 54.3 percent of those eligible for a vaccine in Pima County — those age 18 and up — had been fully vaccinated.

In the Green Valley and Sahuarita area for ages 18 and up as of June 1 (all ZIP code data here):

•85.94 percent in ZIP code 85622 had been fully vaccinated.

•79.9 percent in ZIP code 85614 had been fully vaccinated.

•52.22 percent in ZIP code 85629 had been fully vaccinated.

