The GVR Board of Directors has a new majority and officers but coronavirus concerns are putting a big question mark on what direction the organization will take.
The board elected new officers Thursday during its online meeting as GVR's facilities remain closed for the COVID-19 outbreak.
The board's majority shifted to favor Friends of GVR-supported directors in an election that had a higher voter turnout than recent elections.
Last year, GVR4US-supported candidates won an 8-4 majority, which broke the previous year's 6-6 deadlock. However, the Friends of GVR now has seven of its endorsed candidates on the 12-member board.
Don Weaver will now serve as the board's president. Mike Zelenak is vice president, Christine Gallegos is secretary and Donna Coon is treasurer.
GVR reported a 42.7 percent turnout. Last year's election had a 31.93 percent turnout and 30.45 percent for 2018, despite both coming amid contentious years. Turnout in Green Valley Recreation elections had been in decline since 2002, which saw a 48.6 percent turnout.
Challenges ahead
Despite the higher turnout and favorable election, Friends board member Blaine Nisson and new GVR president Weaver don't see the results as a green light to push sweeping changes.
"I think that the Friends have their opinions on things and GVR4US has theirs," Weaver said. "All of us want Green Valley Recreation to go forward. Some want it to go forward less than others. But I think we've got to be concerned about what we're facing right now with the coronavirus."
He said the new board and GVR would have significant challenges ahead when it comes to financing, which could be affected by the virus.
"Home sales are probably not going to go for as much as they were before," Weaver said. "We've got just a lot of issues facing us that we haven't had before. With this emergency, I think it's going to be a catalyst to pull us all together rather than fighting each other."
Nisson said the turnout and results were about members wanting the board to work together better to address complex issues. He said finances in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak is one of those issues the board will have to confront.
"I went on the board just as we ended the last recession, and what we discovered was that a number of members did not pay their dues," Nisson said. "They didn't have the resources. They felt like their resources needed to go to other places."
He also said the board's refusal to raise dues the last two years has made the organization more reliant on the Property Acquisition Capital Fee, formerly known as the New Member Capital Fee. The organization charges a $2,616 fee for GVR-deeded homes for new residents.
Nisson said by not raising dues, past boards balanced the budget on the Capital Fee. He said that income is now in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 situation and any effects on the housing market.
However, Weaver said there is no philosophy right now that would dictate raising dues, especially while the country remains hunkered down.
"We got to see how long this goes," he said. "We got to take into consideration what the economic situation is in Green Valley, no matter what we do."
Weaver said he thinks it might take a couple of months for things to return to normal, and that has him worried about a negative impact on home sales.
"Luckily, most people in Green Valley are on Social Security and retirement and we're not being laid off of jobs like most of the country," he said. "So we won't face the same challenges as, say, Sahuarita or Tucson. But there will be challenges."
Moving forward
Nisson said that he didn't see the election results as a mandate for the board to push ahead with policies favored by the Friends. Instead, he said the results were more about members wanting an end to discord among the board and building stability.
Nisson pointed out what he considered three critical factors in the four Friends candidates' victory and the higher turnout – former CEO Kent Blumenthal's departure Feb. 25, contentious board meetings and campaigning by the Friends.
"This board did everything they could for two to three years, working in conjunction with the (GVR)4US organization, to remove him, and ultimately they did," Nisson said. "I think that got a lot of people's anger."
Despite all four Friends-endorsed candidates winning, Nisson said it's not the group's place to dictate policy or push the directors in any given direction. However, Nisson said he wants to see a "solid" board that will make good decisions.
Weaver said this board "will" have more stability than past boards and hoped it would help in the search for a new CEO, which is underway. He said having a stable board is something that any potential candidates would consider before showing interest.
"I was president of companies, and I can tell you when I was looking to make a change, the first thing I wanted to check was the stability of the board," Weaver said. "And that's what the candidates will look at, in my opinion."
Weaver said the main thing to take away is that this board will work to represent all members and work toward the common interests of everyone.
"My goal is not to have any more of this 'we-they,'" he said.