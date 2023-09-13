Tom

Tom Berezny stands in front of his office in Green Valley.

 By Kevin Murphy kmurphy@gvnews.com

Fielding community questions, listening to concerns and helping people find answers about everything from potholes to property rights to loose animals — it's all in a day’s work for Tom Berezny, the Green Valley representative for Pima County District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy.

"Roads is probably number one. Arroyos, washes — flood control stuff is probably the second. Third would probably be Animal Control-related stuff," Berezny says.



Kevin Murphy | 520-547-9747

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?