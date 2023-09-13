Fielding community questions, listening to concerns and helping people find answers about everything from potholes to property rights to loose animals — it's all in a day’s work for Tom Berezny, the Green Valley representative for Pima County District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy.
"Roads is probably number one. Arroyos, washes — flood control stuff is probably the second. Third would probably be Animal Control-related stuff," Berezny says.
Berezny says it’s all about assisting constituents.
"What I really do is help people navigate the Pima County administration to get the answer to what they need," he said.
Maintaining professional relationships with county departments and helping people connect with them is something Christy has instilled in Berezny and his two other representatives in a district that reaches to the top of Mount Lemmon.
“We’re there to help his constituents run through the red tape to get them connected with the right department, and to be that conduit and that facilitator,” Berezny says. "We can't direct a county department to do anything, really. But we work with them.”
A 20-year Army career in communications has given him the expertise to navigate the correct county channels to find those answers.
"I have people that I can go to and say, ‘Hey, I got a constituent down here with this problem,’ without running all the way up the ladder, and then all the way back down the ladder in peer-to-peer relationships that I've built over the years."
Berezny’s desire to serve is a tradition he's lived since he was a teenager working with his dad and uncle at his family's service station in Flint, Michigan.
"I've been a service provider in one way or another since I was a kid."
His Army career providing communication support for senior leadership took him worldwide, including stops in Europe, Korea and Hawaii.
He eventually was stationed at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista before retiring from the military in 2000.
He stayed at the Fort as a defense contractor before accepting an Army civil service position.
“We were actually directly supporting the staff of the Chief Information Officer for the Army,” he said.
Berezny retired as an Army civilian in 2014. Along the way, he met his wife, Gina, a native Arizonan, and raised three children.
During his 34 years in federal service, he had one aspiration he never fulfilled: working in local government.
He got his shot in 2014, when he and Gina moved to Portsmouth Township, Michigan, where he was selected to serve on the Board of Review and on Bay County’s Board of Canvassers for two years, ensuring the validity and integrity of elections in the county.
When he and Gina moved to Sahuarita in 2018, he began looking for a job where he could combine two of his lifelong ambitions.
“I met with Supervisor Christy’s chief of staff to discuss my passion for election integrity, and she recognized my desire to help others in our community. I subsequently accepted the position as Supervisor Christy’s representative here in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area,” he said.
From learning the value of helping people at his family's service station in Michigan to his 20-year Army career and a stint in local government in Michigan, Berezny said he has finally found the sweet spot in the Green Valley area.
“When the opportunity Supervisor Christy gave to me back in 2019 to be his liaison or his representative down here in Green Valley, I jumped at (it) because it fulfilled a lifelong dream that I really wanted to be involved in local government and just help people out,” he said.
