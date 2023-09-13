On Oct. 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America, and astrophotographer Burley Packwood plans to capture it from his Green Valley home.
While it will be an impressive astronomical sight, Packwood points out annular eclipses differ from total eclipses.
“An annular solar eclipse isn’t nearly as impressive as a total solar eclipse because, by definition, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun,” he says.
Burley would know. He has captured several eclipses over the years and is well-known in amateur astronomy circles.
After moving to Green Valley in 2007, Burley Packwood began taking images through a telescope in a small domed observatory in the backyard of his Las Campanas home.
The darker it is, the better view he gets of the heavens.
“There's nothing better than the dark Arizona skies, and those of us who live here can get a show every night if we just take the time to look up,” he says.
Packwood doesn't consider himself an expert in astronomy or astroimagery. But the member of the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association and the Sonora Astronomical Society in Green Valley has received several awards from the Astronomical League, an organization of over 240 local amateur astronomical societies across the country. He won the organization's Master Observer Award in 2006.
Packwood's journey in astroimagery began about 23 years ago when the retired radiologist swapped his skills examining medical images to look into space.
“I did a lot of research and eventually built a roll-off roof observatory where the roof could easily be opened and where I kept my first telescope,” he says. “My cabin was about 100 miles away from Seattle, and the skies were dark and clear. It was great because most of the skies in the Northwest are so badly light-polluted you can't even see the Milky Way.”
After years of looking through his telescope, continuing to research what he was observing and following the experts, he became more serious about imaging and continued to upgrade his equipment. He now operates an eight-inch Celestron telescope at his home observatory.
One of his most prized astroimages over the years is a shot of the moon’s Apennine Mountain Range that he took in 2021. It was published in Astronomy Magazine.
“I’m particularly pleased with this image because it clearly shows this famous lunar mountain range, which has the highest mountain, three miles above the lunar plain, and it’s very near where the Apollo 15 astronauts landed and collected 77 kilograms of lunar samples,” he says.
As for the annular solar eclipse that will be seen from Arizona in October, Packwood is adamant about safety since the moon won’t completely cover the sun.
“This means proper solar glasses, not sunglasses, are absolutely necessary so the viewer's eyes are protected when looking at it,” he says. “These are quite cheap and are easily purchased online and probably locally as well.”
