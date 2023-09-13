Whether it's taking a neighbor's trash can to the curb, helping with chores, going on grocery runs or simply checking in on each other, the Green Valley and Sahuarita communities genuinely care for their own.
Just ask Doug and Dinah Shumway, who look out for three widowed women on his Quail Creek street, or John and Linda Haggerty, who regularly checked on their widowed former neighbor, Dorothy.
Several local organizations also check on community members. Now, Green Valley Cares aims to do what organizations like Valley Assistance Services and Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers do but take it a step further — by giving people a place to call whenever they need someone to talk to.
Be kind
Acts of kindness positively impact the brain by boosting serotonin and dopamine, increasing our self-esteem, empathy, and compassion. But that’s not the reason John and Linda Haggerty keep up with their old friend Dorothy.
“We're all in this together,” John said. “It’s just some of us have been here longer than others have, but there's not some tangible thing you can put your finger on that you get out of it. You're just treating another human being the way you want to be treated.”
They met Dorothy in their Green Valley neighborhood in 2007. After Dorothy’s husband passed away, Linda began socializing with her, and John would help around the house.
“When Dorothy had some problem in the house or something I'd go over and try to help her fix it or whatever. It would be just back and forth," he said.
When it became unsafe for Dorothy to live alone, she moved to a nursing home in Tucson, but that didn’t stop the Haggertys from visiting.
She’s 97 years old now.
“She's just as content and happy with where she's at and who she is right now as anybody I've ever known. She's been living in Tucson now for probably the last three or four years, and we go up periodically,” he said.
Linda sometimes brings warm clothes for Dorothy from the White Elephant, where she volunteers.
Doug Shumway can’t pinpoint exactly how he feels when he helps a neighbor in need, but he knows it feels good.
“It really gives you a warm feeling knowing that you’re helping somebody that really does need it,” he said.
"You just kind of step right up. Obviously, if there's something I can do, it sure saves them money over hiring a handyman. I fix several things for them, and I'm not a mechanic. If I can fix it, I'll do it, and if not, I'll hook them up with a local handyman here to do it," Doug added.
Doug's wife, Dinah, volunteers for Valley Assistance Services driving clients to and from doctor appointments and the store. She always talks with her passengers, and when someone needs a professional to talk to, she lets the nurses at VAS know to reach out to them.
"I hope that when I'm not able to drive, there's somebody like me that will drive me around," she said.
A new resource
According to Lynne Severe, who worked with Green Valley Nurses until the group dissolved in December 2022, one of the most significant issues people face is loneliness. The amount of stress caretakers face is another big issue.
"Until December of this past year, I used to have the nurses group, and we acted as advocates for the community for 12 years, 13 years," she said. "We would take them to doctors appointments and visit with them, and when the group closed, the problem didn't go away. Now we are changing our focus and making this our sense of purpose."
Valley Assistance Services calls clients weekly to check in and listen. Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers offer free daily phone calls to residents who live alone. But what happens if someone lonely or depressed just needs someone to call?
That’s where a new organization she started called Green Valley Cares comes in.
“People can call us anytime, and we will call them back and then be there for them. Because it seems to me through my participation in telecare with Valley Assistance Services they do their calling in the morning, and they can't spend a whole lot of time with them because they have a lot of focuses. A lot of people are using their services,” Severe said. “So we will provide that one-on-one for as long as it takes.”
Severe sees Green Valley Cares as the hubcap on a wheel of Green Valley support services for the lonely and over-stressed that the organization complements.
"We will pick up the pieces and complement all of their surfaces. We have churches calling us and saying, 'I would like this person followed, and I'm not going to be able to make that call," she said. "We pick up and complement the services that are here."
She has been in talks with the Green Valley Fire District about collaborating, and she plans to have Green Valley Cares up and running in September. Several local churches and groups have also contacted Severe, showing interest in what the organization can offer its members.
In a time when people make more new friends on social media than in their actual neighborhood, sometimes we can forget to check on the people who live in the community around us.
If there’s a neighbor nearby that you feel might need someone to talk to, don’t hesitate to ask if they need something. It might make you both feel good. You never know when you may need a helping hand.
“If I got in that situation and I was all alone, it would be nice to have somebody that thought enough about me to check in and say, ‘How are you doing?’” John said.
“We're also hoping somebody helps us some day,” Doug said.
And if you ever need someone to talk to, Green Valley Cares is one of the many resources in the area that is here to listen. You just have to make the call.
“The only way that we're going to be connected is if people reach out to us. That's a HIPAA thing. So if someone calls us, it's just human nature to want to help and respond to them,” Severe said.