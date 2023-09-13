group

Dinah Shumway, left, her husband, Doug Shumway, and neighbor Kay Adams are very close, much like most neighbors in Quail Creek.

 By Kevin Murphy kmurphy@gvnews.com

Whether it's taking a neighbor's trash can to the curb, helping with chores, going on grocery runs or simply checking in on each other, the Green Valley and Sahuarita communities genuinely care for their own.

Just ask Doug and Dinah Shumway, who look out for three widowed women on his Quail Creek street, or John and Linda Haggerty, who regularly checked on their widowed former neighbor, Dorothy.

tire

Doug Shumway regularly checks the tire pressure for Kay Adams on her vehicles.
Severe

Lynne Severe holds regular meetings for Green Valley Cares in the second-floor conference room at Continental Shopping Plaza.


Kevin Murphy | 520-547-9747

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?