Helen Russo, left, and Karen Knoll lock eyes in a clapping exercise at a Go With The Flow Players rehearsal.

Helen Russo has a running series titled Helen's Encounters on NABUR. You can join the conversation at gvnews.nabur.org.

My only improvisation was in the high school play. When I gave the cue to the male lead, who had gone to change his clothes, nothing happened. I repeated it louder, and was told his zipper was stuck and to ad-lib. It was the worst five minutes of my life!

Aliceson "Flow" Smith, center-left, and her improv group, Go With The Flow Players, put on a hilarious performance in front of a packed house at a Friends in Deed Friday Social in August.
Dennis Vadnais, left, and Terry Kelly improvise a scene set in a cave at the Friday Social at Friends in Deed in the group's second-ever performance.

The Go With The Flow Players from Green Valley, Arizona, performed at Friends In Deed’s Friday Social in August 2023. It was the group’s second-ever performance.


