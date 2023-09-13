Helen Russo has a running series titled Helen's Encounters on NABUR. You can join the conversation at gvnews.nabur.org.
My only improvisation was in the high school play. When I gave the cue to the male lead, who had gone to change his clothes, nothing happened. I repeated it louder, and was told his zipper was stuck and to ad-lib. It was the worst five minutes of my life!
Improv as a performance art is unlike a rehearsed play. My perception of improv as being off the cuff, slapstick comedy, changed after meeting an energetic, petite ball-of-fire named Aliceson “Flow” Smith, and her improv troupe the Go With The Flow Players.
“It really is just to create and educate about comedy and all the benefits of comedy, and then bring it out to people, and just really about making people laugh,” Smith said. “Keeping it light but also to educate how you can use it in business, and how you can use it in your personal life.”
Using improvisational techniques isn’t all about joking around. It can also help strengthen communication and customer service in the workplace. Smith is beginning to share some of these tools with local businesses in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
“I'm doing a workshop with a group of 20 Ladies and teaching them how to interact using improv, but then how does that help with your customers and your personnel,” Smith said.
Answering people in the affirmative and using the philosophy of active listening, both utilized in improv, can be used in real-life situations.
“So, if in real life when somebody's trying to tell you something, and you put up that block, the conversation suffers. So that is active listening,” Smith said. “Listening to what they're saying, not what you want to hear.”
Behind the curtain
After Smith retired from a teaching career with the Nogales Unified School District, the Green Valley resident longed for the interactions she experienced with her students, giving birth to the idea of forming an improv group.
“The idea came from when I got ready to retire from teaching,” Smith said. “There were only two things I was gonna miss, and that was hearing the students laugh and the creativity.”
Smith was familiar with spontaneous performance art. She had performed with Unscrewed Theater, a comedy theater improv group in Tucson. Members of the group also advised her when she formed the nonprofit, Go With the Flow Enterprises.
GWTFP performs by donation only so that a $1,000 scholarship can be awarded to a local high school student pursuing a higher education in the performing arts.
The goal is to perform locally, in clubs, nursing homes, and community organizations by providing laughter and learning and techniques for team-building, better communication, and listening with intention. This can be done in any setting, such as coffee shops, businesses, or at events and special occasions.
According to Smith, improv exercises improve cognitive capability and help people cope with depression and anxiety.
“It's therapeutic, but it's not therapy. So even in our rehearsals, or just doing it with a group, it's also just a team builder,” she said. “There's a lot of other aspects to it, and some of it’s just fun to cut down those barriers.”
Go With the Flow performers aren’t professionally trained performers. They come from different walks of life. Each goes through an improv basics class before joining.
Some of the stated benefits for the group’s six members involve overcoming initial anxiety, having more confidence, contributing to the health of others, making new friends and keeping your aging brain active.
Being put on the spot without a script isn’t easy at first. Just ask Terry Kelly, who ran a Chevron service station in Seattle for much of his life before eventually moving to Green Valley with his wife.
“It sounds like it should be easy, and then all of a sudden you're sitting there, and your tongue turns sideways, and words don't come out. So even someone as experienced as me gets tongue-tied sometimes,” he joked.
Dennis Vadnais had a long career at Northern Santa Fe Railway before he and his wife eventually settled down to retire in Green Valley. After joining the group, Vadnais quickly learned that improv is all about following the rules of the specific game and rolling with the punches.
This became especially clear to him when he improvised a scene with Karen Knoll, the group’s most stoic member.
“Sometimes we throw a line out that we expect a certain reply, and it doesn't go that way at all,” he said. “I threw the first line out, and I said, ‘I should thank you for picking me up.’ Meaning at the airport or the bus station, and Karen looked at me she said, ‘No problem, as soon as I saw you across the bar, I knew I wanted to pick you up,’ and it just goes in a whole different direction,” he said.
One of the players, Ken King, a nurse for thirty years, had researched the decline of cognitive ability in older adults. With no prior experience, he had joined the troupe because it was a safe place with no judgment.
Colleen Barnhill, another performer with no prior experience, emphasized that while it was silly and fun, it required intent listening, learning to trust, and helping other members succeed.
The rehearsals provide an opportunity to review the seven elements of improv comedy and acquaint oneself with the specific vocabulary of various games and exercises.
I went to rehearsal and participated in a circle warm-up where you had to randomly make eye contact with a member of the group, and both clap at the same time. It might sound simple, but I really had to focus.
While some rudimentary elements of improv were described at rehearsal, I really needed to see how this would work in a live performance.
Showtime
The performance at Friends In Deed’s Friday Social was the group’s second, and it was fantastic.
The actors became artists weaving stories, characters, and emotions on the spot while the audience murmured among themselves as to what was happening.
As time passed, the laughter became more contagious and at times, was punctuated by spontaneous applause.
The audience responses to a request for prompts include a horse in St. Louis, two friends in Las Vegas, bathrooms, a crater on moon and two friends in a cave. The group impersonated a panel of experts as the audience laughed hysterically and were fully engaged. Two audience members actually participated in the final skit of the performance.
When I surveyed some of the audience after the show, descriptive words included ‘felt like a kid,’ ‘a lot of fun,’ ‘loved’, and ‘connected.’ Several people also approached me and asked if they could book them for their clubs or churches. So it's safe to say the performance was a resounding success!
Although this project is in its infancy, it is fast becoming a unique and valuable asset in Green Valley.
The group has been embraced by the entertainment hub of Green Valley, Community Performance and Art Center, which has provided space and amenities in the initial stages. Many of us treasure CPAC as our entertainment hub of Green Valley. CPAC Director Chris Ashcraft summed it up,”CPAC is very supportive of all forms of artistic expression and was pleased to help this new group”.
Who can remain stressed or angry while roaring with laughter? It is the one contagious element that is healing.