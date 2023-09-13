We've all received that phone call, text message or email that seemed a bit off or too good to be true — but also relatively legitimate. The requests or instructions may contain urgent pleas for your money or inform you that you are a prize winner. Scams are constantly created and modified with the changing times, and Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers Commander Doug Kenyon has seen many of them over the years.
I spoke with Commander Kenyon about scams to be on the lookout for, how scammers are constantly ahead of the curve, memorable scams reported to his office through the SAV Scam Squad, and tools the community can use to avoid falling victim. Some answers have been edited for space.
Q: What are some of the most prevalent scams to look out for this year?
A: The latest news is an element scammers use as they develop new ways to obtain money and information from us. These individuals are adaptable. We do not think like them, and that makes us more vulnerable to the latest twist in use. Almost $8.8 billion was lost to scams and fraud in 2022. That is a dramatic increase compared with a loss of $3.5 billion in 2020. Using texts is the most common contact method used by criminals, followed by phone calls and emails. Some examples of dominant reappearing scam opportunities are investment scams, imposter scams, sweepstake scams, shopping scams and romance scams.
Q: Can you break down catfishing scams and Microsoft scams, including examples?
A: Catfishing is the act of luring people into what turn out to be romance scams, often using fake photographs and other information. Several of us spoke with a middle-aged woman who thought she had established a relationship with a member of the military stationed overseas. The name and rank did exist, but the actual individual was stationed in the United States. There was a request for money, and she transferred funds. Payback did not occur, and another request for funds came shortly thereafter. Her family became aware of the money requests. The victim was convinced she had met a wonderful man who was serving in the military.
There have been many examples of the Microsoft scams or Geek Squad scams. They may start via a text, email or phone call, with the goal of gaining control of your computer. Uncovering the malware or virus they say exists and payment for continued service protection are common components of these scams. Sometimes the person is asked to make sure their computer is left on so malware can be removed.
Q: How sophisticated have scammers become in recent years?
A: Technology has made it easier for scammers to reach out to us. They use burner (temporary) phones and program phone numbers they want us to see on our caller ID to make it appear a call is coming from a legitimate source. They view our social media and contact information and can easily go online and find out things about us (because we post too much information) to gather information needed to scam us. They can be imposters of government agencies via phone calls, emails and text messages. They have improved their grammar when they write or text us, and sound more credible than in the past. Scammers also use familiar logos copied from the internet. One way to combat them is to change passwords often and don’t use the same passwords on different accounts.
Q: What is a memorable scam you have had reported to the scam squad?
A: We took a call at the Scam Squad office from a man who had retired to Green Valley after a career as a medical doctor in Mexico. He received the “Grandparent Scam” call. It was from his “nephew,” who told him that he was coming to the U.S. but was being detained at the airport because he was bringing in too much cash, and the money was confiscated by airport personnel. The “nephew” said he had a lawyer working for him and all he needed was for his uncle to lend him $5,000 to pay the lawyer's retainer fee so he could be released. He asked that the money be wired to an account set up by the lawyer. His uncle complied and waited to hear back. When the “nephew” called, he wanted to know if he had sent the money and that once the money had been received, his lawyer would sign for him and have him released. The “nephew” said he would call again to tell his uncle where to pick him up. The same day the uncle wired the money he got the call to pick up the nephew by the Walmart in Sahuarita. The uncle went to pick him up and waited and waited. He went home and called his actual nephew, who answered the phone. When asked about his whereabouts, he said he was home in Mexico. The uncle felt foolish and ashamed for not asking the fake caller questions that only his real nephew would have known. I told him he needed to report this to the Sheriff's Department since he had been defrauded and that we could not do anything anymore.
Q: What are some tools beyond the Scam Squad that community members can use to educate themselves about scams?
A: We have tools to protect ourselves by paying attention to bank, credit card and insurance statements. This can be done online on a weekly basis. We need to report discrepancies or charges made to our accounts as soon as we see something that isn't right. Remember, utility companies do not ask for gift cards to pay your late bills. (Nobody does.) They work with you if you need time. People need to report scams to law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission. We need to be aware of phone calls coming from businesses we don't know or do business with. No matter what the caller wants us to believe, verify by hanging up and calling the business after looking up the phone number — don’t use the number they give you. If it's an email or a text message, do not click on any links or call phone numbers within them. If we think it might be from our bank or credit card company, verify by looking up the number or checking the customer service phone number on the back of the credit card. Government agencies do not call us and they don't threaten us. If this happens, it's a scam.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone