As a member of the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers for more than a decade , Commander Doug Kenyon has seen his share of scams in the area.

 By Kevin Murphy kmurphy@gvnews.com

We've all received that phone call, text message or email that seemed a bit off or too good to be true — but also relatively legitimate. The requests or instructions may contain urgent pleas for your money or inform you that you are a prize winner. Scams are constantly created and modified with the changing times, and Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers Commander Doug Kenyon has seen many of them over the years.

I spoke with Commander Kenyon about scams to be on the lookout for, how scammers are constantly ahead of the curve, memorable scams reported to his office through the SAV Scam Squad, and tools the community can use to avoid falling victim. Some answers have been edited for space.



