“Michael,” a family man who lives in Sahuarita and is a former user, agreed to share his experience with illicit fentanyl on condition of anonymity.
Now in his 40s and clean for two years, he said that although he’s “probably shaved some years off,” he has a new lease on life and is making good on his deal with the higher power he credits for wrenching him from massive, horrendous withdrawal. He’s been to hell, back and then some.
An injury started it
A work-related back injury about 13 years ago started the spiral, for which a doctor prescribed the opioid Vicodin. It helped the pain and allowed him to work, “but I kept injuring myself without realizing it,” he said.
Chiropractic treatment helped “but didn’t mean I wouldn’t have back pain ever again.”
He’d end up in the ER two to three times a year, where he was given the opioid morphine which “really worked,” then the opioid Percocet, which eased physical and emotional pain, he said.
When it eventually came to fentanyl, “I felt that maybe I was possibly getting addicted and thinking it’s not the biggest deal in the world.”
Then the prescriptions stopped, “probably because I was red-flagged.” Bound to keep his job and family, he sought out dealers.
When he started getting “the really high-powered stuff” – oxycodone at 30 milligrams – he quickly discovered that if he didn’t take it, he’d become physically ill, unable to eat or sleep, and gradually realized that he’d crossed the law.
“So I felt better, could do my job, feed my family,” he said. “I wasn’t a criminal. I was given a prescription to addiction.”
“The general consensus is if you have pain and can’t move, there’s not a lot of empathy in health care for that. It’s a barrier. And to be honest, it’s not that bad to get red-flagged, because you have to find another avenue; mine was to find people with pain pills.”
Five times over two years, he tried to kick the habit, Michael said. Ashamed and sick, “I knew the direction I was going. (Pills were) the only way I could go to sleep, and I got addicted to Xanax."
He was spending $600 to $1,000 weekly for pills.
"I’d get off them or a couple weeks then get fever, vomiting, your head that feels like it’s gonna implode through all this pain and physical trauma.”
“You know if you take just one pill, you’d get some sleep (and) don’t realize you’re not taking what you think you are. With fentanyl, you don’t really know what you’re dealing with anymore.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine; Michael took 200 to 222 mg a day. He feared separation from family, and being labeled a junkie or criminal.
“COVID is a joke, and that’s not an opinion,” he said. “Look at the numbers. I guarantee, this is a true epidemic.”
He’d also get woozy commuting to work. More than once he pulled off the road and fell sound asleep, realizing he could kill somebody.
“I knew I was gonna die,” he said. “I woke up several times and wasn’t breathing, then thought by the fifth time, I would die getting off the pills. You can’t just do it, you have to plan it. You won’t be able to work, even eat.”
He set time off to do so. He started withdrawing and thought he had died.
“All I can tell you is that one day after about three weeks, I woke up, felt the presence of what I believed was a god, and had no pain. I hadn’t eaten for a week and a half.”
A “euphoric, in-body experience,” he called it. In 20 minutes and through the next 90, he felt better than he had in years, “a major relief psychologically, emotionally and physically. I said ‘thank you, if you grant this opportunity to feel better, I decided right after to go into a 12-step program and not to do pills again.’ I won’t say I didn’t want to. But the pain on opioids was worse than from injury.”
Meeting others with similar experiences provided strong support. Of the fellow users he’s met there, Michael describes them as “regular people with addiction.” Many also got hooked following prescriptions for pain.
They realize they’re not in control, addiction is.
It took hitting bottom and the spiritual experience to turn him. He’d never been religious and isn’t now. “I do believe there is a loving God.”
He’s not ashamed of what he’s been through.
“It improved my quality of life that all this negativity crap happened, but I have a different perspective now.”