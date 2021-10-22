If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
One of the missions of Lions Club International is to improve the health and well-being and support those in need through humanitarian services.
Vision has been at the forefront of Lions Club service for nearly a century.
As part of its 2021 service, members of the Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club tested the vision of 302 students at Wrightson Ridge K-8 School in Sahuarita on Monday and Wednesday.
Using a Telephoto Optic Camera to screen the vision of students, members Del Zander and Bob McCoy sat opposite a student to focus the camera on each student’s eyes to get a reading.
Huberta Zander assisted her husband and Julie Peters assisted McCoy to record student readings.
Wednesday’s testing at Wrightson Ridge School is one of eight schools in Green Valley, Sahuarita and Amado where Lions Club members are screening students’ vision.
When testing is completed the first week in November Lions Club members will have tested close to 2,400 students.
“This will involve preschool through middle school. We generally check students from every other grade level and have been doing this for about 10 years," said GV La Canoa Lions Club secretary Barbara Kerfoot. “What this involves is letting school nurses know when we test a student who does not ‘pass’ our testing so they can refer the information to the parents.”
Lions Club members noted they’re seeing more students in upper grades wearing glasses and guess it’s from the students reading on their phone and computers.
The nurse at Wrightson Ridge School agreed, Kerfoot said.
Asked what special skills are needed to test each student’s vision, Del Zander immediately responded, “Patience – and knowing how to use the camera!”
It is through philanthropical events such as this vision screening that the Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club hopes to increase its membership with residents who would like to be involved with local charitable work.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone