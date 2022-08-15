LINDA CONNORS_OBIT.jpg

Linda Patricia Connors

Linda Patricia Connors, 84, passed away in Green Valley on July 15 after battling pneumonia.

Connors was born on October 22, 1937 in Phoenix, Arizona. She attended Sierra High School in Tollhouse, California and enjoyed a variety of jobs throughout her life, including work with the United States Post Office, the U.S. Forest Service, American Airlines, and as an assistant at Midvale Manor in Tucson and The Peaks at Santa Rita in Green Valley.



