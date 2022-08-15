Linda Patricia Connors, 84, passed away in Green Valley on July 15 after battling pneumonia.
Connors was born on October 22, 1937 in Phoenix, Arizona. She attended Sierra High School in Tollhouse, California and enjoyed a variety of jobs throughout her life, including work with the United States Post Office, the U.S. Forest Service, American Airlines, and as an assistant at Midvale Manor in Tucson and The Peaks at Santa Rita in Green Valley.
Connors loved to decorate and dress up for the holidays, and enjoyed playing Wii bowling with her friends. She was a member and past president of The Peaks Habanero Hotties, a Red Hat Club she launched in Green Valley in 2013.
She enjoyed trips to the Gaslight Theater and Tubac with her son, and was always there with a listening ear.
Connors was preceded in death by her son, Mark S. Fenton, and is survived by her son, Robert W. Fenton, as well as eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, with another on the way.
A memorial service will be held at The Peaks in Green Valley on August 18. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or the American Cancer Society.
