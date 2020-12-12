YULETIDES OF YORE: Newspaper staff's fond recollections

GV News Editor Dan Shearer shares this photo taken a couple of weeks before Christmas 1965. It was at his grandma's house in Plainview, Minn. “We had just moved back to the U.S. from West Germany, where my dad was stationed in the Army (two of the six boys, including me, were born there).
From left are brothers Mike, Pat and me; just outside the frame is a pile of luggage. A few days later, I cracked open my head and was in a hospital in Rochester. I recall being alone in the room at night, going to the window several floors up and looking out on the biggest, most beautiful Christmas tree I'd ever seen. I was pretty sure I was in heaven.”
***
Somewhat apprehensive in this circa 1960 photo with the big guy in red are, from left, my sister Dianne, brother Patrick and me, GV News features section coordinator Karen Walenga, at the Wurzburg department store in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Storefront window displays of jolly holiday scenes, plus an annual parade, were part of the city's Christmas festivities.
Many folks would bundle up and head downtown to view the magical store window scenes at Wurzburg's, Herpolsheimer's and Steketee's. Who remembers the scene in the Tom Hanks movie “The Polar Express,” based on the book written by Grand Rapids' author Chris Van Allsburg, with the train heading out for the North Pole and passing by one of the department store displays?
***
The Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun Publisher Dru Sanchez, at center, is surrounded by her newspaper colleagues at the December 2019 staff party and gift exchange. Editor Dan Shearer is certainly pleased with the elf slippers he received!
***
Enjoying a glorious Christmas Day hike in 2013 at Saguaro National Park West's Hugh Norris Trail are Green Valley residents Dave Stegman and Eveline Eaton, who handles Multi-Media Sales/Classified Advertising at the newspaper.
“The scenery is especially unspoiled and pristine, the path is well maintained and not too difficult — with only two particularly steep sections, at the beginning and near the end — making this the best trail in the west section of the park. Beautiful way to spend Christmas Day!” Eaton points out.
***
The first snowfall of the 2018 season provides a picturesque view from Linda Swan's former home in Benton, IL. Now a Southern Arizona resident, Linda is the advertising director at the Green Valley News.
***
GV News reporter Jorge Encinas is happily surrounded by a cluster of wrapped presents at a 1992 family Christmas gathering at his grandparents' house.
“When we were kids, the entire family would gather at my grandparents' house in Bisbee on my mom's side, and my grandparents' house in Naco, Arizona on my dad's side.” Family gatherings at their best!
***
GV News reporter Jamie Verwys shares this photo taken in the 1990s at her oma and opa’s house in Green Valley. “Ever since I was born, my oma (grandmother) bought me, and later my brother, an ornament each Christmas. It would always be something I loved, maybe “Lady and the Tramp” or a little wooden rocking horse.
I looked forward to it all the way up into adulthood. Hanging up my own collection of ornaments on the tree each year always made me feel a little sense of pride and happiness that my oma so carefully picked out something special for me, that she knew me so well. It still makes me feel her warmth and love when I flip over an ornament on the tree that bears my initials in sharpie. When I think of Christmas, my oma’s smile will always be the first thing I see.”
Watch for Green Valley News readers' holiday recollections on Dec. 16.