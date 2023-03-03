Artists from Rio Rico to Sahuarita are taking part in Open Studios, an annual and popular art event where they open their studios to the public Friday through Sunday, March 17-19.
It’s an event where some artists show and sell their work independently at their home studios, and others group together to show their work, offering visitors a variety of styles in one location.
In Quail Creek, artist Debbie O’Rourke has invited resident artists Brad Grant, Jean Pastore, Lee Asbell and Victoria Thornton to her back patio for the event. There’ll be a varied selection of art styles and media to look over and decide what might be just the right must-have piece.
“Decorated with artwork, there’ll be tables and comfortable seating to sit and enjoy the art. Beautiful works of resin abstract art, watercolors, oils, acrylics and mixed media will be displayed.
“Landscapes and other art will span a wide range of subjects and no matter what your tastes are, you’re likely to find a piece to take home.
“Come and join us,” said host Debbie O’Rourke.
Other Open Studios artists in Quail Creek include Glenis Leitch; Karen Honaker; Cyndy Padilla and Judy Ross; and Terry Smith, where artists Lyn Rackley and Kati Jacobs will join her.
Check the Open Studios guide for addresses.
Following her career in the Navy, Susan Anderson tried something she’s always wanted to try—making pottery. She’ll wow visitors with her professional, vase-like selection of pottery in a selection of shapes, styles, sizes and southwestern colors.
“I love to watch the spinning wheel; it gives me a 'Zen' feeling and I can turn a lump of clay into something—something beautiful. And I enjoy burnishing the pottery; it relaxes me,” she said of the joy she gets in the processes of this creative hobby.
Burnishing is polishing clay to a beautiful sheen without glaze.
Anderson explained how she gets great satisfaction and joy creating pieces of pottery.
“I enjoy taking clay from the earth and with air, water and fire, creating something useful and beautiful from the earth.”
About one block off Camino del Sol, artist Del Marinello welcomes anyone interested in colorful abstracts in a variety of sizes to fit just about any space. Though she often uses turquoise and purple, she offers canvases that also focus on red, gold and a variety of other colors in the spectrum.
“The evenings here and the purple mountains were my inspiration. I took a pastel class in Green Valley in 2001 where I created landscapes from a painting but soon found it very constraining.
“I decided to try abstract and took more classes. Often, I’ll start with turquoise and then add other colors,” she explained of her comfortable art style.
Open Studios began in the U.S. in 1995 thanks to the efforts of Gary Zeff in Boulder, CO.
