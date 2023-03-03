Artists from Rio Rico to Sahuarita are taking part in Open Studios, an annual and popular art event where they open their studios to the public Friday through Sunday, March 17-19.

It’s an event where some artists show and sell their work independently at their home studios, and others group together to show their work, offering visitors a variety of styles in one location.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?