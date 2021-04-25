Despite the variety of flower colors in the Sonoran Desert, by far the most prevalent and lasting color is yellow which can be found during each season of the year. With so many flowers looking so similar, identification can become a bit confusing. For example there are: African Daisy, Sunflower, Dandelion, Calendula, Marigold, Dahlia, and Zinnia. Growing wild along roadsides are highly allergenic Ragweed. All of these blossoms are dazzling yellow in color.
A favorite at The Arid Garden, a public garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills, is Damianita (Chrysactinia Mexicana). This small dense shrub has dark green, highly aromatic foliage and perhaps the brightest yellow-gold flowers in the garden. Maturing at 1 to 2 feet high, spreading 2 to 3 feet, this is a low water user and cold hardy down to 0-degrees Fahrenheit. Periodically remove spent flower heads and it will continue blooming all summer, especially with some afternoon shade. One word of caution is to avoid extensive overhead watering or lose leaves.
Throughout the area are soft, woolly gray plants with solitary lemon yellow
daisy-like flowers. Multiple petals are stacked around yellow centers. When adequate moisture is available, Desert Marigold (Baileya multiradiata) blooms year round. Found in most commercial wildflower seed mixes, this perennial also reseeds generously throughout the desert and along roadsides.
With similar gray foliage and brilliant yellow flowers is Bahia (B. absinthifolia). Unlike Desert Marigold, the smaller Bahia petals have spaces between them. Otherwise, the two perennials appear very much alike. Bahia prefers rocky, gravelly soil above 2,500 feet. Several volunteer drifts have been thriving in The Arid Garden for a number of seasons.
Dogweed, or Dyssodia (Thymophylla pentachaeta) is easy distinguishable from other yellow bloomers. It grows a mere 8 to 10 inches high and has delicate, very aromatic foliage. This shrubby perennial unexpectedly shows up, even in cracks of public sidewalks. Its tiny golden-yellow flowers appear from spring through late fall and mild winters. Dyssodia is a favorite of the “Dainty Sulfur” a small pale yellow butterfly.
A widespread wildflower that is often found in seed mixes is the Desert Senna (S. covesii). This is a legume, meaning pod-producing, which grows rapidly to 3 feet high with showy 1-inch mustard yellow flowers. Its blooms have five separate petals and are favorites of noisy carpenter and bumble bees.
What about a small native plant with deep yellow daisy-like flowers, dark brown centers and best of all, with a true chocolate scent. Chocolate Flower (Berlandiera lyrata) matures at 1 to 2 feet high and wide, and blooms from spring throughout summer. Plant this perennial near the pool or patio to enjoy a sweet, chocolate aroma in the still evening air.
The addition of yellow flowers bring cheer, dazzle, and sometimes surprise to the desert … so why not enjoy them close-up in your own landscape.