WORLD OF GLASS WORKS: Creative artisans at QC studio

Creating, designing and working with glass has given Quail Creek residents — with a flair for learning a new artistic skill — great pleasure and satisfaction.
It gives them a pleasant place to be in Quail Creek’s on-the-premises glass studio in the Arts & Tech building while getting out yet staying close to home.
Looking at the array of colorful and shaped plates, platters, vases, decorative pieces and jewelry made by beginners and experienced glass artisans, the results often amaze and bewilder those who are experienced and others new to the craft.
To join, interested Quail Creek residents learn how the studio operates. They’re trained how to use equipment and materials by blowing, shaping, fusing, cutting and breaking glass to create artistic pieces that are functional, wearable or for display.
Kim France, the group's vice president, said a free orientation class is offered to residents interested in joining. They learn how the studio operates, are given a tour explaining equipment and materials, and learn how to cut and break glass.
“If they do decide to join, they’re trained and certified on the use of our grinders and ring saw. New members are also required to take a basic fusing class before being allowed to work in the studio,” France said, noting that Quail Creek Art Glass offers quite a variety of classes for all skill levels.
Rosie Epler joined the glass studio a few years ago planning to make garden art. She said a class was being offered, and she needed to join in order to take the class.
“Boy, did that start something! I find that there are so many new techniques to learn that I’m still not bored with glass. Now as the education coordinator, I set up orientation for new members and coordinate new classes to be taught. I love going to the studio to work and socialize with friends,” she said.
Joy & camaraderie
Rich Beckmann enjoys the willingness of the art glass club members to share their knowledge and enthusiasm, which makes the studio a creative center for camaraderie and learning.
“My interest in joining was so I could enhance my skills, and use my experience to teach and encourage others who are interested in glass art,” he explained.
Diane Markowski is delighted to have found an art skill she adores while meeting new friends.
“Glass has brought challenges, joy and new friendships. I like being active, involved, learning new techniques and creating projects that are liked. The positive feedback from others upon finishing a project propels me to do more. And my grandkids love what I create,” she pointed out.
Cathy Goodrich began working with glass in 2016. After moving to a larger Quail Creek home, she began making glass cactus pieces for areas of the house that weren’t suitable for live plants.
Her first attempts were small prickly pear cactus.
“As I became more comfortable, I added saguaro, agave and ocotillo and increased the size of the plants and containers,” Goodrich noted.
Christy Caldwell has been a monitor and teacher for several years.
“Amazing what you can do with a flat piece of glass! I’ve sold many pieces at our November craft fair here in QC. It’s so heartwarming when someone buys a glass piece I’ve made,” she said.
With changes due to COVID, Caldwell has turned her home den into a glass studio where she’s now doing a lot of glass work. The home studio includes a 13-inch round kiln, a jewelry kiln, a Taurus saw and grinders.
Art glass members continue to learn, enjoy the creativity and camaraderie, and have the glass studio steps from home.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.