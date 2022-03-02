Workshop to highlight Plein Air Impressionism

Charles Thomas’ began his art career as a graphic designer, transitioned to a full-time fine art artist, and will be sharing his knowledge at a two-day outdoor workshop titled “Plein Air Impressionism.”
What is the essence of this workshop?
“We will be trying to distill the scenes before us into simplified expressions that focus on composition, shapes, value and color, rather than a literal record.”
What about the class being held in Patagonia makes the location well suited for your instruction?
“Patagonia has a wide variety of subjects, both man-made and natural; the charm of the town and its buildings, lots of foliage and exposed rock.
What mediums and colors do you use most often?
“Titanium white, zinc white, cadmium yellow pale or lemon, yellow ochre, cadmium orange, a warm and cool red, a deep tinting red like alizarin crimson, burnt Sienna, a deep tinting orange like transparent oxide red, cool and warm blues, violet or dioxazine purple, a deep tinting green like phthalo green, and opaque green like chromium oxide green. These colors allow me to mix a full spectrum of hues quickly in the field.”
From beginners to advanced artists, what level of ability is the two-day workshop most suited for?
“The ability level matters less than an attitude of flexibility and a willingness to try different approaches.”
What materials and mediums should enrollees bring?
“Whatever size panels or canvasses they are most comfortable with outdoors, at least eight; an outdoor easel set up, a folding portable camp stool or chair, their usual palette of colors/mediums or the ones I’ve listed above.”
What about your teaching technique will give enrollees work an impressionistic feel?
“I hope to impart an approach that emphasizes editing and reduction of detail in favor of design and attention to key components like value, composition, light and form. I’ll do this by demonstration and hands-on instruction with plenty of individual attention.”
