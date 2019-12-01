Holiday helpers from the Quail Creek Wood Workers Shop are busy as elves this time of year. They're replicating a vintage wooden toy/puzzle and produced 25 new toys, 12 of which are painted and will be distributed by Harry Pell to Toys for Tots in early December, just in time for Christmas.
The other 13 toys have been crafted for The Children's Hospital at Tucson Medical Center and for Banner Children's at Diamond Children's Medical Center in Tucson. These wooden puzzles were left unpainted so the youngsters can paint and personalize their own toys. When the children are discharged from the hospital, they take their toy home with them.
Also in production for the program are tic tac toe puzzles, horse on a stick, train sets, rolling cars, plus new ideas that are a real treat for the kids.
Quail Creek Wood Crafters Toy Makers have been making items for the hospital programs for three years. A dozen members take part in the Children's Hospital Toy program, which is headed up by Sam Densler. The toy makers who visit the hospitals feel gratified knowing the hospital staff and children appreciate the toys made for them.
Over the years, The White Elephant in Green Valley has generously provided a grant that helps cover the cost of wood and supplies for the toys.