Women’s tea features fashions by White Elephant

Believe it or not, the White Elephant recently had its first request to supply some of their finest women’s clothing for a fashion show being held by Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church in Sahuarita.
Of course, Karen Lavo, White Elephant general manager, happily obliged by helping fashion show moderator Betty Irons and the Rev. Sandy Johnson select whatever they needed — clothing, jewelry, accessories and footwear included.
“We hardly ever get requests for items for fashion shows. This may be a first. CPAC and production companies like Shoestring Players often ask to borrow clothes and props,” Lavo noted.
Johnson was appointed to Santa Cruz Valley UMC in July 2019 and is following the church’s goal of being community minded. With previous event planning experience, she said she feels right at home coordinating this event.
“When planning the fashion show, we wanted to use a local non-profit. We’re hoping for 160 women to attend,” she said.
The fashion show on Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m. will feature fashions modeled by local women, with sale proceeds going to the White Elephant.
The speaker will be Carmel Anderson of Ketchikan, Alaska, a visual artist who will talk about “Sharing Hope,” her endeavor that focuses on becoming more aware of the abuse of women. Anderson is the daughter of fashion show moderator Betty Irons.
Anderson says 54 percent of native Alaskan women are victims of domestic violence. Her mission includes the Hope Quilt, composed of canvas squares in which victims, family members and others write about their experiences or knowledge of domestic violence.
“This art piece is created for voices of survivors and those affected by abuse to share their wisdom. The Hope Quilt is about written or drawn insights and should not be decorated with bright colors, glitter or similar items, which would distract from the message,” Anderson said. “Each contribution is one part of a larger piece that needs to maintain consistency. People may sign their name, use a nickname, or be anonymous.”
Donated canvas squares will become a permanent part of The Hope Quilt and will be displayed in the “Unheard Voices/Unheard Wisdom” art exhibition at locations across Alaska, in social media and possibly print.
Fashion show sponsors include the White Elephant, Coldwell Banker/Jeff Jamieson, Color Me Mine ceramic shop in Tucson, and Milso Box, a program that sends gift boxes to military spouses at home.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@gvnews.com.