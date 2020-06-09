WINGED WONDERS —Through Local Lenses

Steve Piepmeier snapped this regal photo of a Cooper’s Hawk, nicknamed Hawk Eye, in the Quail Creek vicinity this spring.

Southern Arizona birding enthusiasts on the lookout — with their camera at at the ready — share some of their recent sightings with the Green Valley News and you!

Denise LeCount-O’Brien spotted this lovely Hooded Oriole perched on Saguaro cactus flower on Paseo de Golf in Green Valley.
See the chain? See the hummingbird? That’s a tiny mama who built her nest on Lou Terry’s porch swing chain.
Joey Curtis photographed this scene of a hummingbird parent attending to her babies born in mid-April in Quail Creek.
Carol Digby witnessed a mama quail giving birth to 15 babies in her backyard as Papa quail stood guard on a wall. Shortly afterwards, she snapped this photo of the family on the move! Within a half hour, all were up and on the go!

