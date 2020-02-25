Will 'Baby Boomers' answer the call?

Baby Boomers continue to influence all aspects of our society simply because of their sheer numbers. Currently reaching retirement at a remarkable rate of 10,000 per day, will they be willing to and have the desire to volunteer the way previous generations have in this community?
Yes and no, said Maureen McCarthy at a Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse workshop at the Joyner Green Valley Library on Feb. 14 for Pima County nonprofit volunteer coordinators. A certified Volunteer Administrator and GVR’s Volunteer Coordinator for 10 years, McCarthy received the Arizona Parks and Recreation Award for Outstanding Volunteer Program of the Year for adults 50-plus and the Community Service Recognition Award from the Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association.
Yes, they will volunteer, she explained, but for different reasons and in different ways.
“Tell them how volunteering at your organization can deliver what they want, not what you want,” she emphasized in her 90-minute presentation that included guidance in recruiting appeals to what will be the largest pool of older potential volunteers in American history.
“Tell me what you need and let me go” is more likely a typical Boomer’s statement when it comes to giving back, she said,. Many were professionals and instinctively individualistic. They know what they want, so it’s up to the organizations to try to shift from what the agency needs in a volunteer to what the volunteer needs in order to be willing to make the commitment.
“I want to be able to do it on my schedule,” she hears, primarily because their perception of retirement includes keeping active and busy every day, so fitting something else in can be a challenge, and slowing down isn’t part of their vocabulary.
Duty is a dying driving force. The days of getting volunteers to just sit and monitor something are going to be gone. “They are going to want to do it when they want to do it, and it has to be meaningful,” she pointed out.
Using the conventional, time-honored journalistic model of who, what, when, where, why, and how, Maureen encouraged workshop participants to write a more compelling appeal for volunteers that focuses on answering those concerns Boomers uniquely present, such as how their skills can be used, how it fits their lifestyle, and what they can glean for themselves from the experience of giving. A typical statement might be, “You will love doing this for us.”
McCarthy chaired the GVSVC Volunteer Showcase in January at West Center and surveyed the 400 visitors, finding that the knocks against Boomers that they lack empathy and won’t take the time aren’t necessarily the case — in this community anyway. Staying active and wanting their assignment to fit their personal schedules, yes, but uncaring about giving back or helping others and their community — not getting that at all.
Will Boomers answer the call? She seems to think so, but they may have to be called upon in a totally different way.