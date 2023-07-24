Don’t trip or fall. Smile. Have fun.
These are thoughts I’m sure all models have before their first catwalk, right?
I’ve always loved fashion and good causes. So, Valley Assistance Services’ annual fundraising fashion show at Quail Creek was exactly the type of event I like to cover as a reporter.
But, I never imagined I would take center stage.
Cue the spotlights and applause, because that’s what I did on July 14 when I was featured as one of the models in the show. I even twirled and gave a sassy look over my shoulder and everything.
Say ‘yes’
I have a rule about opportunities. When they present themselves, you say “yes,” regardless if it's something you expected, or wanted, or where it sits in your comfort zone. In fact, the best opportunities to say yes to are often the ones that push us beyond what we know.
Saying “yes” means you’re open to learning, you don’t take yourself too seriously, and you’re trying to get the most out of this one life we have to live.
When VAS, who I write about as a journalist fairly often, invited me to be in the show, I was surprised and flattered. “Sure. When is this fashion show?”
I’ve been a performer since I was little, always participating in school plays, chorus or speech and debate. I’m far from being a shy person.
I’m still a performer, speaking to listeners each week on my podcast, occasionally belting it out for karaoke, and doing live panel interviews with celebrities at horror movie conventions.
All that being said, I was nervous about strutting my stuff. I’d never been a model before.
Fitting
VAS Executive Director Chris Erickson pegged me for the show all thanks to my everyday purse — a red bag with a scary clown from a horror movie painted onto it. She wanted something spooky and mysterious, something a little different for viewers.
Staying true to form, I went for my fitting at Nancy Pantz just a few days before the big event and was easily distracted by the chance to go shopping in the middle of my work day.
I’m a really good sport and they talked me (easily) into modeling three looks instead of two.
I didn’t want to disappoint on the spooky accessories, so I ordered a bouquet of black roses I planned to toss on stage…which just arrived a few days ago and about a week too late for the show.
Thankfully, the black masquerade mask I went with was simple enough.
Flash forward to the day of, and I realized I should figure out what time and place my show is.
I got the deets from Nancy Pantz Manager Patti Sherman, who gave me a sweet “Are you lost again dear?”
“You know I’ll take all the help I can get,” I said.
Show off
When I arrived, a bag of shoes and my mask in hand, I was led to the dressing room and greeted by the ladies of Nancy Pantz and several other models who were beginning to look at their outfits on the rack.
I was number four, which I thought was perfect. It was enough time to see a couple of the other models go first.
All the ladies back in the dressing room were sweet and fun, and we had a lot of laughs. It reminded me of my drama club days, getting changed in a hurry, quietly chattering as we lined up off stage.
First look was a colorful raincoat and matching umbrellas which we all paraded out together.
Wow. The room really did look full from up there on stage.
When it came to my first solo look, I peeked at the three walks ahead of me, probably asked our intern Brianna McCord — who was chronicling my experience in photos — if my hair looked ok before I went out.
“Here’s Jamie Verwys from the Green Valley News. Did you forget your hat? And, what is this mask?”
My identity, which was a spooky surprise, had been revealed. I didn’t know there was a hat. And the mask? “It’s mysterious,” I answered.
When I walked off stage, Brianna and I searched for the magical entrance the other models must have taken to get back to the dressing room. A look into the hall showed me I was supposed to parade my look among the crowd who would beckon over to me to come closer, let them feel the soft fabric and get a better look in case they wanted one for their closet.
The two other looks I showed went smooth, mask removed.
Brianna said she could tell dress number two was my favorite, because I kept twirling in it. It had a huge skirt that reminded me of a folklorico dancer.
I suffer from something I call performance amnesia. When I get off stage, I feel the excitement and rush but it’s as though I have already forgotten everything that happened up there.
An actor named Derek Mears, who I met at a horror con, told me that was normal. He said it happened to him all the time, and it just meant I was in the moment.
What I do remember most of all were the people.
I felt like everyone in the crowded dressing room was on my team, and they took special care to tell me how much they liked my looks and how well I did.
The next day, my inbox was flooded with kind words from people who were in the audience and saw me, cheering my youthful and fun performance.
I’m not planning on leaving the newsroom behind as I head out to Paris Fashion Week any time soon, but I’m glad I said “yes.”
And, Nancy Pantz already said they’d have me model again, so I guess that means I’m a natural.