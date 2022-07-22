Cardenas

Michael Cardenas

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

We walk, talk, think, feel, laugh, cry and use other movements and emotions all with the help of different parts of the brain.

At the first of three weekly lectures on Brain Health sponsored by The Center for Neurosciences Foundation in Tucson, Michael Cardenas, a Ph.D. student at the University of Arizona, explained the technical and different parts of the brain, the functions of each part and how each part works.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?