We walk, talk, think, feel, laugh, cry and use other movements and emotions all with the help of different parts of the brain.
At the first of three weekly lectures on Brain Health sponsored by The Center for Neurosciences Foundation in Tucson, Michael Cardenas, a Ph.D. student at the University of Arizona, explained the technical and different parts of the brain, the functions of each part and how each part works.
The brain has four lobes. The cerebrum, located in the frontal lobe controls personality, thinking, planning, problem solving and personality. The cerebellum, located under the cerebrum, coordinates muscle movements and balance.
The occipital lobe, located at the back of the head, is responsible for visual perception, including form, color and motion. The temporal lobe is behind the ears and are associated with understanding language, processing and retaining auditory and object information and memory.
The parietal lobe is responsible and vital for processing information related to taste, hearing, sight, touch and smell and is also involved in self orientation.
The thalamus is in the center of the brain and its primary function is to relay motor and sensory signals to the cerebral cortex.
Cardenas also spoke about the “amygdala,” located in the middle of the brain next to the hippocampus. The amygdala is involved with the perception of emotions including anger, fear and sadness. It also helps to store memories of events so a person can recognize similar events in the future.
Explaining the complex brain, Cardenas said, “A massive amount of information comes through the brain."
The next lecture is free on July 28 at 3 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library.
