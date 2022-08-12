Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, August 14
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. A bi-weekly meeting through summer to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, August 15
Alzheimer's Association: 12 to 1 pm & 3 to 4 pm virtual meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Page Turner's Book Club: 2:30 to 4 pm. Join us to discuss the book 'Maybe You Should Talk to Someone' by Lori Gottlieb. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295
Senior Game / Card Club: 1 to 2:30 pm. Free every Monday. Join us Mondays for a variety of card and board games. Bring a friend or make a new one here! No registration necessary, free to ages 18 and up. Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S Camino de Las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, August 16
Alzheimer's Association: 3 to 4 pm virtual meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. Meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Arizona Family Restaurant, 80 West Esperanza Blvd., GV. 7am for breakfast, followed by an 8 am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
GriefShare Support Group: 2 to 4 pm. Each meeting includes a video presentation on a selected grief topic; small group discussion; and a workbook with daily topics for individual study. Contact Chaplain Mark Westrich at 520-648-1633. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV.
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectables Club: 1 to 3 p.m. Meets 3rd Tuesday every month at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: Marshall 520-909-8384 or Joyce 520-682-8424.
Green Valley Canine Club: 1 to 2 pm. Our final classroom session of the summer focuses on teaching your dog good manners, learning to be your dog’s leader and creating harmony in your home. GVR members; bring GVR Card. RSVP at info@gvrcanine.org.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, body and relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org orl 520-499-3858.
Rotary Club of Green Valley: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meetings every Tuesday at Grill on the Green at Canoa Ranch Golf Resort. Visit https://rotaryclubofgreenvalley.org/ for more info.
Rotary Club of Sahuarita: 6 to 7 pm. Join us for our next meeting on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Northwest Medical Center conference room, 2nd floor. More info at rotaryclubofsahuarita.org.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, August 17
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm virtual meeting. Healthy Living For Your Brain & Body. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
As The Page Turns Book Club: 3 to 4 pm. Monthly book club for adults! We meet virtually the third Wednesday of every month. Please register to receive the Zoom link : https://pima.bibliocommons.com/events. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 520-594-5235.
Basketball Open Gym: 6 to 8:30 pm. Free for ages 16 and older. Open gym is back every Wednesday night, August 17 through October 26. Copper View Elementary School; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope: 1 to 2:30 pm. This cancer support group has been established for 15 years and serves the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas. Meets at Sonora Del Webb Club House third Wednesday of each month. 600 W Camino Rancheria, Sahuarita. Contact Jan for more info: 520-393-8301.
Order Up! Millipedes & Centipedes: 7 to 8 pm virtual presentation. Join naturalist Jeff Babson online via Zoom to learn about these amazing arthropods. Email eeducation@pima.gov for link. Environmental Education, 520-724-5375.
Thursday, August 18
Alzheimer's Association: 9 to 10 am virtual meeting. Dementia Conversation. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
An Evening of Herpetofauna: 6 to 7:30 pm virtual presentation. Join us as we say good night to the lizards and a good evening welcome to the snakes. Email eeducation@pima.gov for link. Environmental Education, 520-724-5375.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. A forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
I Want My Mummy! : 7 to 8:30 pm. A musical melodrama creature double-feature performed by Santa Cruz Shoestring Players and directed by Regina Ford. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. For tickets & info, visit performingartscenter.org.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Social Van Trip - Tucson Mall: 10 am to 2 pm. We take clients on shopping trips and to places of interest. Call 625-4424 between 9 am to 12 pm for a reservation. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV.
Valle Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club, visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.