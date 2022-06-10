Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, June 12
Fitness Week: 4 to 8 pm. Runs June 12 - June 18. Collect a stamp at every Sahuarita park when you participate in a fitness activity. Bring completed Sahuarita Parks Passport to collect a prize. Anamax Recreation Center; 375 W Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10am. A bi-weekly meeting through summer, to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, June 13
Alzheimer's Association: 9 to 10 am via Zoom meeting. Healthy Living For Your Brain & Body. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or email at Llopez@alz.org.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Green Valley Council Meeting: 1 to 2 pm. Monthly Health & Human Services Committee meeting. Open to the public, seating is limited. For more information call 520-648-1936 or email Info@gvcouncil.org. GVC; 555 N La Canada Dr, GV.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Eyeglass Recycling: 9 to 11 am. The Green Valley La Canoa Lions meet monthly to sort and clean donated eyeglasses. Also collect Hearing Aids & Ink Cartridges. 2nd Monday of each month at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Visit e-clubhouse.org for more info.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. Add range of motion; strengthen & expand your awareness of yourself to aid in balancing body, mind, & spirit. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Meditation For Everyone: 10:30 to 11:30 am. Premeditation activities to calm, then meditate. All are welcome; free. Meets at Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. Pat, gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Page Turner's Book Club: 2:30 to 4 pm. Join us for a lively discussion of Ann Patchett's The Dutch House. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 61 N La Canada Dr, GV. Deborah, 520-594-5295.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, June 14
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding & Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or email at Llopez@alz.org.
Alzheimer's Association - Music Sing-A-Long: 11 am to 12 pm. FOR anyone in the Early Stages of Alzheimer's/Dementia who enjoys music. Join our virtual Music Sing-A-Long the second Tuesday of every month at 11 am. Guitarist Gene Hays has preselected songs & suggestions welcomed. RSVP: Nally at 520.230.1755 or NHBallesteros@alz.org to receive the zoom link.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Crosspoint Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School: Runs June 14 through 16, 5:30 to 8 pm. Ages 4 to 5th grade. Registration and/or more information: email admin@crosspointlutheranchurch.org.
Gouache Painting Class For Adults: 10 to 11:30 am. Learn tips and tricks and create something beautiful! Register at pima.bibliocommons.com/events. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235.
Green Valley Council Meeting: 9:30 to 10:30 am. Monthly Park Advisory Committee meeting. Open to the public, seating limited. More info: call 520-648-1936 or email Info@gvcouncil.org. GVC; 555 N La Canada Dr, GV.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center will be open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults & children, plus crafts for Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free and open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for information.
Wednesday, June 15
As The Page Turns - Book Club: 3 to 4 pm.Monthly book club for adults! We read a different book each month & engage in a discussion together. Meets virtually on third Wednesday of every month. Register at pima.bibliocommons.com/events. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GVR Canine Club Education Session: 1 to 2 pm. Help for fearful, anxious and shy dogs. All GVR members welcome; humans only. GVR Canoa Ranch Center; 5750 S Turquoise Canyon Dr, GV. gvrcanine.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Parkinson's Meetings For Women, Men & Partners: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for info & support. 3rd Wednesday of every month. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, June 16
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share their joys & frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free and open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for information.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting; visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, June 17
BINGO Is Back!: 6 to 8 pm. At Arivaca Action Center, every first and third Friday of each month through August, 2022. Come early; starts at 6 pm sharp! Benefits Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Info: visitarivaca.com
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Information: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
HOPE Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. All are invited to monthly HOPE lunch. Come for food and fellowship. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. 520-625-4712
Line Dancing At the Legion: 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Learn easy and fun line dances, then stay for the band! Non-members sign in with Annette Mesa, 520-474-8556.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. Weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. Support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, June 18
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Info: visitarivaca.com
Freaky Fast - Father's Day: 5 to 10 pm. Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, and Mini-Stocks. Tucson Speedway; 11955 S Harrison Rd; tucsonspeedway.com.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit historic buildings, corrals & special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, June 19
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Sunday Meditation: 8:30 to 9:15 am. A time to meditate & reflect in a Buddhist sangha. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Info: tubacmeditation.org