Sunday, January 16
Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley Concert: 5 to 6 pm. Gospel pianist Jerry Nelson with the Randy John Trio. Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, GV. 520-648-6781.
Monday, January 17
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, January 18
AAUW January Meeting: 9:10 to 10:30 am via Zoom meeting. Speaker Celia Bavier, Executive Director of the Border Community Alliance (BCA). Contact Kathy Davisson at 248-762-1216 or kdavisson@yahoo.com for a Zoom link.
Alzheimer's Association - Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors : 1 to 2 pm. Join us to learn how to identify and address concerns, via Zoom meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting : 7 to 9 am. Meeting of Green Valley La Canoa Lions at the Arizona Family Restaurant. We meet at 7:00 am for Breakfast (if wanted) and meeting at 8:00 am. Visit e-clubhouse.org for mmore information.
GV Stamp, Coin & Collectibles Club: 1 to 3 pm. Meets third Tuesday each month. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Marshall, 520-909-8384.
Military Officers Association of America: 11:30 a.m. Luncheon with featured speaker Chris Arindell on Japanese invasion of the Philippines in 1941. Reservations: Peggy at 520-207-6188 or pjmcgee@cox.net
Wednesday, January 19
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Masterpieces of the Met. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Thursday, January 20
Alzheimer's Association - Dementia Conversation : 2 to 3 pm. Join us to learn how to identify and address concerns, via Zoom meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Friends In Deed Tucson Mall Trip: 10am to 2pm. Our van takes clients to Tucson Mall one Thursday per month. For reservations, call 520-625-4424.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Mommy Burnout Book Study : 10 am Thursday mornings through April 28. Class led by Rev. Sandy Johnson. Register at https://scvumc.breezechms.com/form/6392c0 for zoom meeting. Rev. Sandy Johnson, 702-461-2590.
Pirates of Penzance : 7 to 8:30 pm. Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friday, January 21
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Join us for The Outlaws playing lively ukulele. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Pirates of Penzance : 7 to 8:30 pm. Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch : 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Saturday, January 22
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Historical Reconstruction of the Santa Cruz River Sobaipuri O'odham: 10 to 11 am. Dr. Deni Seymour presents accounts & archeological sites. Call 520-724-5375 or visit.www.pima.gov/canoaranch.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Pirates of Penzance : 7 to 8:30 pm. Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Signing Party: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For GVR board candidates, Beth Dingman and Jim Carden at Desert Meadows Park South side. Members First candidates Laurel Dean and Nancy Austin will join them.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch : 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Tubac Home & Garden Tour 2022: 10 am to 4 pm.Featuring six Tubac area homes. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. Tickets, 520-398-2371.
Sunday, January 23
Pirates of Penzance : 3 to 4:30 pm. Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Monday, January 24
Green Valley Gardeners Seminar: 9 to 10:30 am. Guest Mark Sitter of B&B Cactus Farm discusses everything about cactus. Masks recommended. Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse; 2055 W Quail Crossing Blvd, Sahuarita. Visit greenvalleygardeners.com for more information.
Sahuarita Classics Car Show Registration : closes at midnight, January 24th. Visit carnuts.org for information & registration, or email info@carnuts.org.
Tuesday, January 25
Alzheimer's Association - 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's : 6 to 7 pm. Join us to learn how to identify and address concerns, via Zoom meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com
Wednesday, January 26
Alzheimer's Association - Effective Communication Strategies : 1 to 2 pm. Join us to learn how to identify and address concerns, via Zoom meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. The lives and music of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Thursday, January 27
Anza Tour : 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Pirates of Penzance : 7 to 8:30 pm. Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
SOUL Lunch : 11 am to 12:30 pm. SOUL Lunch is served the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month. Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-625-2612.
Friday, January 28
Birding Canoa Ranch : 8 to 9 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. January birthdays celebration. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Heather Massey - Hedy Lamarr: 7 to 8 pm. Tubac Center of the Arts; #9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. exhibitions@tubacarts.org, 520-398-2371.
Pirates of Penzance : 7 to 8:30 pm. Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch : 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Saturday, January 29
27th Annual Sahuarita Classics Car Show: 10 am to 4pm. 300 or more vehicles competing in various classes. Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park; 1905 N Old Nogales Hwy, Sahuarita. For info, visit carnuts.org.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
January Naturalist Fireside Chat : 7 to 8 pm virtual talk. Modeled after Ranger talks offered by the National Park Service. Register at eeducation@pima.gov. or call 520-724-5375.
Pirates of Penzance : 7 to 8:30 pm. Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch : 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.